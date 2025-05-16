Ranking 8 biggest revenge games on 2025 NFL schedule ft. Super Bowl rematch

The 2025 NFL schedule was recently released and it's filled with intriguing match ups throughout the course of the year. Some of the most anticipated games each season feature some form of revenge between the teams and players that ar involved. Here are eight of the biggest examples scheduled for this year.

Best revenge games on 2025 NFL schedule

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes

#8 - Browns vs. Titans

The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. This resulted in Shedeur Sanders epically sliding all the way into the fifth round. He landed with the Cleveland Browns, and with a late-season game, he could potentially be their starter in what would be a revenge game for him.

#7 - Jaguars vs. Texans

Azeez Al-Shaair injured Trevor Lawrence on a controversial hit last year and essentially ended the Jacksonville Jaguars' season hopes. They will look to get their revenge against the Houston Texans and will have two chances to do so in this laready established AFC South division rivalry.

#6 - Vikings vs. Seahawks

Sam Darnold put together an excellent season for the Minnesota Vikings last year that resulted in an impressive 14-3 record. This apparently wasn't enough for him to secure a long-term job as the frnachise is going with JJ McCarthy instead. Now a member of the Seattle Seahawks, this will likely be a major revenge for him.

#5 - Jets vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Justin Fields last year in favor of Russell Wilson, despite having a winning record at the time. They then moved on from Fields during the offseason before he joined the New York Jets. He should be looking for revenge, and if Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers as many rumors suggest, he could also be looking for revenge on the Jets.

#4 - Bears vs. Commanders

Caleb Williams was considered to be the clear top rookie quarterback entering last season, but he has already been far surpassed by Jayden Daniels accoridng to most opinions around the NFL. The Chicago Bears added Luther Burden III in the draft and also signed new head coach Ben Johnson, so Williams' potential step forward could include getting revenge on Daniels' Washington Commanders.

#3 - Broncos vs. Giants

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton epically failed as a tandem for the Denver Broncos, resulting in the franchise sticking with the head coach and moving on from the quarterback. It worked out for them after rookie Bo Nix helped them reach the NFL Playoffs, but the New York Giants' new starter will be seeking his revenge.

#2 - Bills vs. Ravens

Josh Allen won the first NFL MVP award of his career last season, despite many believeing that Lamar Jackson deserved it more. The Buffalo Bills also defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs and eliminated their chances of a AFC Championship rematch with the Chiefs. This game has revenge written all over it for several reasons.

#1 - Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl to end their chances of becoming the first team ever to threepeat. Patrick Mahomes won't have to wait long for potential revenge on Jalen Hurts as the two team face off in a Week 2 premium showdown.

