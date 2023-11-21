As many fantasy football leagues look ahead toward the playoffs, the managers are left to assess lineups and potential mismatches. The focus will be on the skill position players like running backs and wide receivers. Yet, defense could be the key to bringing home the championship.

Several teams in the NFL have played great defense throughout the season, making it tough to decide which ones can sustain that level of greatness moving forward. In fantasy matchups, it can come down to the smallest of margins between a win and a loss.

Here are five defenses that have been good to fantasy football managers all season.

Best playoff defense units in Fantasy Football

#5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard

A case could be made that the Kansas City Chiefs or Pittsburgh Steelers belong here. Yet, the one thing that yields points is getting to the quarterback, as Buffalo is second in the league in sacks with 39.

Defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Leonard Floyd led the team with 9.5 and 6.5 sacks, respectively. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver isn't that far behind with six. Buffaloes' 15.5% of drives end in an offensive turnover, sixth in the NFL.

The Bills are looking to step it up in all phases, as their defense loves creating pressure with 115 quarterback pressures. It is the most in the league, as they are a potential defense nightmare in fantasy football playoffs.

#4. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa

This may feel low to some, but it does not negate that this 49ers defense is one of the best in the NFL. They are tied for the second-most takeaways in the league with 19 and lead it with 14 interceptions.

However, they will be without safety Talanoa Hufanga for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Hufanga was tied on the team alongside linebacker Fred Warner with three interceptions.

This defense has just 27 sacks and blitzed 18.7% of the time this season, as Nick Bosa has 5.5 of those sacks. Adding Chase Young at the trade deadline will help those numbers.

Getting to the quarterback and creating turnovers leads to points for fantasy football defenses. San Francisco checks those boxes.

#3. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

This Browns defense has had a different feel under Jim Schwartz, as their 104 PPR points are the fourth-best in the NFL. Finding a way to get into the opponent's backfield can do wonders in fantasy football.

Two-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is the catalyst of this Cleveland defense with 13 sacks and four forced fumbles.

It also helps that 21.7% of drives end in an offensive score versus the Browns, the fewest in the league. They allowed the fewest total yards and the sixth-fewest points per game. Cleveland has the ingredients to be a fantasy football lock defensively.

#2. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens DT Justin Madubuike

This Baltimore Ravens defense has averaged 10 PPR points a game this season, thanks to allowing the second-fewest points per game. A trio of players has at least six sacks across the vaunted defense: Justin Madubuike (9.5), Jadeveon Clowney (6.5) and Kyle Van Noy (6.5).

Meanwhile, Safety Geno Stone is having a great 2023 season with six interceptions.

Overall, their 44 total sacks are the most in the league while being third in red zone defense at 37.9%. They have done a good of preventing offenses from reaching the end zone, meaning more points in fantasy football.

Not many have succeeded in passing it with the third-fewest yards and the fewest touchdown passes allowed. Offenses will try to run in and won't have luck there with four rushing touchdowns by teams, tops in the league. This Ravens defense has all the makings of being a huge factor in the fantasy football playoffs.

#1. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland

One can argue that the Ravens belong here, but the Dallas Cowboys get the edge. Their 129 PPR points in fantasy football are the most this season, with several games to go.

One reason is they have scored five defensive touchdowns as a unit, the most in the NFL. Four belong to second-year cornerback DaRon Bland, who is tied for the most with six. Losing players like All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has slowed down this Dallas defense.

Moreover, having Micah Parsons patrolling at linebacker helps with 10 sacks and a forced fumble. This Dan Quinn defense is a championship-caliber defense to win any fantasy football league this season.

