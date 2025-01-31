Ranking Cowboys' top 10 Pro Bowlers since 2015 feat. Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys have been relatively successful over the past decade, making it to the NFL Playoffs five times. They won the NFC East in four of those seasons and have featured plenty of Pro Bowlers along the way. Here are their 10 best players to make it to the Pro Bowl since the 2015 season.

Best Cowboys Pro Bowlers since 2015 NFL season

Cowboys best Pro Bowlers

#10 - DeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus Lawrence has totaled 61.5 sacks across his 11 seasons in Dallas. This has resulted in four Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro team.

#9 - Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant was an absolutely elite wide receiver during the prime stretch of his career. He exceeded 85 receptions and 1,200 yards in three consecutive seasons, totaling 41 touchdowns during that time.

#8 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has proven to be as statistically productive as any quarterback in Cowboys history. His legacy would benefit greatly if he were able to find more success in the NFL Playoffs, where he has just a 2-5 record.

#7 - Travis Frederick

Travis Frederick was one of the best overall offensive lineman in the NFL before his career was cut short. This includes making it to the Pro Bowl in five seasons.

#6 - Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott led the entire NFL in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons. He also added three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro teams.

#5 - CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb has been voted into the Pro Bowl in each of the past four years, exceeding 1,100 yards in all of them. He has also recorded more than 100 receptions in each of the past three seasons.

#4 - Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith was voted into the Pro Bowl eight times in a dominant nine-year stretch in Dallas. He was also chosen as a first-team All-Pro in two of them.

#3 - Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is still early in his career, but he has already emerged as one of the most dominant edge players in the entire NFL. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in all four of his seasons and been in the top three for the Defensive Player of the Year award in three of them.

#2 - Jason Witten

Jason Witten is the Cowboys' all-time leading receiver, despite playing the tight end position. His 11 Pro Bowl selections are tied for the most in the team's history.

#1 - Zack Martin

Zack Martin is one of the most decorated players in franchise history. His seven first-team All-Pro selections are tied for the most by any Cowboys player ever.

