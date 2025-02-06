Ranking all Patrick Mahomes era Super Bowl opponents for Chiefs ft. Buccaneers in 2021

Patrick Mahomes is already preparing to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance of his NFL and will do so against the Philadelphia Eagles. He has helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three rings in his first four trips there and has faced elite opponents along the way. Here's how his five opponents in the big game rank.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl opponents ranked

Patrick Mahomes

#5 - Chiefs vs 49ers in 2020

Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl ring in his most favorable matchup, though the San Francisco 49ers were still a tough opponent. Jimmy Garoppolo was their starting quarterback and they used a committee of running backs, which was a much different look from when they rematched in the big game just four years later.

#4 - Chiefs vs Eagles in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles had a fairly similar roster when they faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl the first time around, but with one major difference.

They didn't yet have Saquon Barkley, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his first season with the team this year. The Eagles still dominated the first half of the game before Patrick Mahomes turned things around after halftime.

#3 - Chiefs vs Buccaneers in 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the season with just a 11-5 record, but they entered the Super Bowl on a seven-game winning streak. This includes all three of their playoff games on the road as Tom Brady continued adding to his legacy.

It was their defense that really showed up in the big game, consistently pressuring Mahomes and holding their high-powered offense to just nine points.

#2 - Chiefs vs Eagles in 2025

The Eagles will present a massive challenge to the Chiefs' quest to potentially three-peat in the Super Bowl this year. In addition to Barkley being basically unstoppable this season, their defense was also among the best in the NFL.

They allowed the fewest yards and second-fewest points during the 2024 season, but facing Mahomes on the biggest stage is a unique situation.

#1 - Chiefs vs 49ers in 2024

The 49ers were the most well-rounded team during the 2023 NFL season, ranking among the top three in total offense and in total defense. They were absolutely loaded with superstars on both sides of the ball, including Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey and elite edge-rusher Nick Bosa.

It took late-game heroics and a game-winning touchdown in overtime, but Patrick Mahomes was able to overcome them.

