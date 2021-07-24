Ranking the most popular NFL teams by state

The 32 NFL teams reside in 22 out of 50 states; some states have multiple teams. Twenty-eight states don't have a team, but each state has a favorite team. Some of the state's favored teams may surprise you.
Below is a compiled list of the most popular football teams in each state.
Most popular NFL team by state
Alabama: Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons have two former Alabama products: wide receiver Calvin Ridley and quarterback AJ McCarron.
Alaska: Seattle Seahawks
During the 2020-21 football season, Alaska Airlines offered discounts tied directly to Russell Wilson's performance on the field each week.
Arizona: Arizona Cardinals
Arizona cheers for their NFL boys in red, black, and white.
Arkansas: Dallas Cowboys
Arkansas doesn't have its own football team; inhabitants look to nearby Texas and root for the Dallas Cowboys.
California: San Francisco 49ers
California has multiple NFL teams, but the state's favorite is the 49ers.
Colorado: Denver Broncos
Colorado stays true to their Denver Broncos.
Connecticut: New York Jets
Connecticut is part of New England, but they don't cheer for the Patriots; they side with the New York Jets.
Delaware: Philadelphia Eagles
Delaware roots for their neighboring team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Florida: Miami Dolphins
Florida is home to multiple NFL teams. But the state's favorite honor goes to the Miami Dolphins.
Georgia: Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are the most popular NFL team in Georgia.
Hawaii: San Francisco 49ers
The beachy state prefers the San Francisco 49ers.
Idaho: Seattle Seahawks
The Potato State does not have an NFL team; the most popular NFL team is the Seattle Seahawks.
Illinois: Chicago Bears
Illinois is home to the first NFL team and their favorite team, the Chicago Bears.
Indiana: Indianapolis Colts
Iowa: Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have three Iowa products on their roster: running back Kene Nwangwu, quarterback Nate Stanley and receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Kansas: Kansas City Chiefs
Kentucky: Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are not the most popular team in Ohio, their home state, but they are in Kentucky.
Louisiana: New Orleans Saints
Maine: New England Patriots
Although the New England Patriots reside in Massachusetts, most of the states in New England are big fans of the Patriots.
Maryland: Washington Football Team
Surprisingly, Maryland's favorite NFL team is not the Baltimore Ravens but the Washington Football Team.
Massachusetts: New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are famous in Massachusetts; unsurprisingly, the NFL team is based in the state and has won six Super Bowls.
Michigan: Detroit Lions
Minnesota: Minnesota Vikings
Mississippi: New Orleans Saints
Missouri: Kansas City Chiefs
Montana: Minnesota Vikings
Although Montana doesn't have an NFL team, there is no shortage of die-hard Vikings fans.
Nebraska: Kansas City Chiefs
Another one for our Super Bowl champions
Nevada: Las Vegas Raiders
New Hampshire: New England Patriots
New Jersey: New York Jets
The team is inaccurately named the New York Jets, but it plays its games in New Jersey. So do the Giants, but New Jersey has spoken, and it's Jets territory.
New Mexico: Dallas Cowboys
New York: Buffalo Bills
While the Jets and Giants have New York in the title, the Buffalo Bills' home state is New York and the Bills is New York's preferred team.
North Carolina: Carolina Panthers
North Dakota: Minnesota Vikings
Ohio: Cleveland Browns
Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys
Oklahoma is known for its excellent spirit for their college sports, but they don't have an NFL team; the state directs their spirit towards the Cowboys.
Oregon: Seattle Seahawks
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Eagles
Pennsylvania is home to two NFL teams, the Steelers and Eagles, but the Eagles are crowd favorites.
Rhode Island: New England Patriots
The U.S. smallest state is loaded with big fans of the New England Patriots.
South Carolina: Carolina Panthers
South Dakota: Minnesota Vikings
South Dakota supports their neighboring NFL team, the Vikings.
Tennessee: Tennessee Titans
Texas: Dallas Cowboys
Utah: Arizona Cardinals
The state is known for being the happiest, and Utah is happy to root for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
Vermont: New England Patriots
Another New England state that loves their precious New England Patriots.
Virginia: Washington Football Team
The Washington Football team is taking the lead in state favorites.
Washington: Seattle Seahawks
Washington, DC: Washington Football Team
West Virginia: Washington Football Team
Another score for the Washington Football Team, the most popular team in West Virginia.
Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers
Wyoming: Denver Broncos
Wyoming does not have an NFL team of its own to cheer for, so residents are turning to neighboring Colorado's Denver Broncos.