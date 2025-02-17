Ranking top 10 QBs available in free agency feat. Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, and more

The quarterback position is arguably the most important in American sports. It single-handedly controls the offense and follows the coaching staff's instructions to a tee.

It's hard to build a winning franchise without a competent QB, and we've seen just how important the position is in the just concluded 2024 season. With that in mind, let's look at 10 QBs in the free agency pool.

Ranking the top 10 QBs available in free agency

10. Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush is a career backup and a well-respected member of the Dallas Cowboys roster. Due to Dak Prescott's injury, he played many games in 2024.

Hence, he'll have suitors if the Cowboys move in a different direction.

9. Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones once looked like Eli Manning's long-term successor in New York, but his performances have since fallen off a cliff. He's on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and set for free agency.

Jones could re-sign with the Vikings as a backup for J.J. McCarthy or try his luck with another franchise.

8. Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is a 10-year veteran in the league and one of the top passers of his generation. The one-time Pro Bowler will have his suitors in 2024, preferably as a backup caliber option.

7. Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota hardly played in 2024 due to Jayden Daniels' impressive form and durability. Hence, he'll be fresh for the 2025 season.

Whether Mariota decides to run it back with the Commanders remains to be seen.

6. Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco had an awesome 2023 season with the Cleveland Browns, and he parlayed it into a better deal in 2024 with the Indianapolis Colts.

While he wasn't as impressive for the Colts, Flacco will still have his suitors in the offseason.

5. Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley is a career backup and one-time Pro Bowler. In 2024, he was Tua Tagovailoa's backup and performed decently in that capacity.

Teams with incoming rookies might decide to sign Huntley as a veteran mentor and short-term starter in 2025.

4. Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett served as the New England Patriots' stop-gap quarterback while Drake Maye learned the ropes. Maye has since become the full-time starter in New England, thus relegating Brissett to the bench.

Brissett will have suitors in free agency as more teams will likely follow the Patriots' blueprint after April's draft.

3. Justin Fields

Justin Fields started the 2024 season in impressive fashion, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a winning record and showcasing his dual-threat ability. However, following Russell Wilson's recovery from injury, Fields was benched for the rest of the year.

Fields is one of the better dual-threat QBs in the NFL. He should join a team that prioritizes his skill set and looks to build around him in 2025.

2. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson earned his 10th Pro Bowl nod in 2024. Some say it was deserved, while others question the rationale.

However, one thing's for certain. There's still some football left in the hands and legs of the one-time Super Bowl winner.

1. Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold is arguably a top-five caliber free agent in 2025 and the biggest prize in a decent QB free agency class. Darnold is fresh off his first-ever Pro Bowl nod and up for a new bumper contract.

The Vikings have first dibs on the veteran shot caller, while QB1-needy teams will be paying close attention to how it plays out between Darnold and the Vikings' front office.

