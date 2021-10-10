Ranking the top 3 rookie QBs heading into Week 5 of 2021 NFL season

After four games of the 2021 NFL season, it is starting to become more clear where each of the rookie quarterbacks stand. They are all in different situations based on their team, playing time and individual development. There will be six rookie quarterbacks starting in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the top three so far this season, ranked on the basis of production.

Top 3 rookie QBs of the 2021 NFL season

#3 Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered another injury, so the starting quarterback job for the 49ers now belongs to Trey Lance. He is a far superior athlete to Garoppolo, with an elite ability to make plays with his legs. He will make their offense more dynamic by adding a rushing element from quarterback to their offense.

Trey Lance has already made an impact in the 2021 NFL season in his limited action. He has thrown three touchdowns against zero interceptions and currently has an excellent 121.1 passer rating. He also has a rushing touchdown. He is in an ideal situation to succeed in the 2021 NFL season.

#2 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence may have the brightest future of all rookie quarterbacks based on his potential, but he comes in second so far in the 2021 NFL season. He played the best game of his young career in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, so he will look to build on that moving forward.

Trevor Lawrence gets a favorable matchup at home in Week 5 against a weak Titans defense. He has already thrown seven interceptions in the 2021 NFL season, so he will need to clean that up a bit. The future is bright for Trevor Lawrence and watching his development will be fascinating.

#1 Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones is considered one of the most NFL-ready rookie quarterbacks and so far he looks the part. He doesn't have the same athletic ability as the rest of them but he is an accurate pocket passer with a strong ability to read a defense. He is highly intelligent and has already shown adaptability to the much more difficult pro game.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags Mac Jones just went toe-to-toe in the pouring rain with Tom Brady and came 6 inches from taking home a W. Tough loss, the #Patriots aren’t there yet (may be a year or two away) but you walk away from that game extremely excited about the future at the quarterback position. Mac Jones just went toe-to-toe in the pouring rain with Tom Brady and came 6 inches from taking home a W. Tough loss, the #Patriots aren’t there yet (may be a year or two away) but you walk away from that game extremely excited about the future at the quarterback position.

The most impressive statistic to this point in the 2021 NFL season for Mac Jones is his completion percentage. He has completed a solid 70 percent of his passes, which is the eighth best in the NFL. He has played the best of all the rookie quarterbacks so far.

