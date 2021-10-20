Ranking the top 3 rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 7 of 2021 NFL season

All rookie quarterbacks have been trending in the right direction in the 2021 NFL season. They all started at different levels and have progressed at different rates. Heading into Week 7 there are three rookie quarterbacks that stand out above the rest. These are the top three based on performance, progression and results.

Odds Shark @OddsShark

Top 3 rookie quarterbacks right now

#3 - Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

A couple of rookie quarterbacks have a case for third spot on the list, but for now Justin Fields is taking it. He played pretty well in the loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, minus one debatable interception. The most encouraging thing he did this week was use his legs as a weapon, something he has not yet utilized enough until now. He recorded six carries for 43 yards.

Mark Grote @markgrotesports Bears QB Justin Fields was asked if he thought his interception in the endzone was a “free play”. “I think everybody in the stadium thought that was a free play.” #Bears Bears QB Justin Fields was asked if he thought his interception in the endzone was a “free play”. “I think everybody in the stadium thought that was a free play.” #Bears.

Justin Fields is one of the more athletic rookie quarterbacks. He should continue to use that to his advantage moving forward. His threat to run the ball puts added pressure on opposing defenses, since it will also help open up passing lanes. The Chicago Bears have been very conservative with him, but it might be time to open up the playbook a bit more.

