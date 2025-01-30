Ranking the top 5 greatest Super Bowls of all time feat. Patriots vs Falcons

The Super Bowl is the most anticipated event of the year, pitting two of the NFL's finest teams against each other. The game's outcomes have varied results, including blowouts, upsets and nail-biters. Here are the top five games in the NFL's 58-year existence.

#5 - SB XXIII: 49ers 20 - Bengals 16

Joe Montana contributed to his legendary legacy when he orchestrated what will forever be known as The Drive. He marched the San Francisco 49ers down the field for a 92-yard game-winning touchdown drive to overcome the Cincinnati Bengals. It was capped off by a touchdown pass to John Taylor and gave Montana one of his four rings.

#4 - SB XXV: Giants 20 - Bills 19

Jim Kelly dragged the Buffalo Bills into field goal range on the game's final drive, with the team behind the New York Giants by one point. Scott Norwood was one of the NFL's most dependable kickers at the time, but he missed it. This sparked an infamous streak of the Bills losing the Super Bowl in four straight years.

#3 - SB XLIX: Patriots 28 - Seahawks 24

The Seattle Seahawks put together a potentially game-winning drive at the end of regulation that ended at the New England Patriots' goalline. In one of the most controversial decisions ever, the Seahawks decided to throw a pass rather than hand it off to Marshawn Lynch. Russell Wilson threw an interception in the endzone to shatter their hopes.

#2 - SB LI: Patriots 34 - Falcons 28

Tom Brady has many legendary moments in his NFL career, but overcoming the Atlanta Falcons may be his best performance. The Patriots trailed 28-3 late in the third quarter, before coming back to win the game in overtime. It was the first time the game ever went to overtime in 51 years of its existence.

#1 - SB XLII: Giants 17 - Patriots 14

The Giants defeated the Patriots in one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. The Patriots entered the game undefeated, but the Giants ruined their chance at completing a perfect season.

It took late-game heroics from Eli Manning, including The Helmet Catch to David Tyree, one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

