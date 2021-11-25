Ranking the top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 12 | NFL 2021-22 season

Having one of the top-scoring offenses in the NFL is a valuable asset. After all, in its simplest terms, the teams that score more points are the ones who win games. Seven of the top-scoring offenses in the NFL, and 11 of the the top 12, all have winning records. These five teams stand above the rest as we head into Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

Offenses that have dominated the season

#5 - Indianapolis Colts - 28.1 points per game

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. They have won their last three games in a row and five of their last six overall. Their offense has been clicking during this stretch, scoring 30 or more points in five of the last six games and eclipsing 40 points twice.

The main reason why the Colts offense has been carrying them to victories recently is the strong play of Jonathan Taylor. The second-year running back out of Wisconsin is having a monster season. He leads the NFL in rushing yards and is coming off a five-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals - 28.2 points per game

Even without NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray in their last three games, the Arizona Cardinals offense still ranks in the top five in scoring. Their offense has been key to their success, and when they score they win. The Cardinals have been undefeated this season in seven games where they have scored at least 30 points.

The Arizona Cardinals offense is loaded with weapons at all skill positions. They have been dealing with major injuries lately, so their depth has been useful for them. They have four solid wide receivers, two reliable running backs and one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

