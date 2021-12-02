Ranking top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 13 | NFL 2021-22 season

Heading into Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, no team in the top nine in scoring offense has a losing record. This demonstrates the NFL in its most simple terms, where the teams that score more points win the game. Having a top scoring offense is a reliable weapon, and these five NFL teams stand above the rest.

Top scoring offenses in the NFL entering Week 13.

#5 - Arizona Cardinals - 28.2 points per game

The Arizona Cardinals have the best record in the NFL this year and the fifth highest scoring offense. They have one of the deepest offensive rosters, going four deep at wide receiver with an elite tight end and two top running backs. Despite being without superstar quarterback Kyler Murray for their past three games, they are still averaging more than four touchdowns per game this season.

Darren Urban @Cardschatter Both DeAndre Hopkins - for the first time since before the Texans game Oct. 24 - and Kyler Murray out here at @AZCardinals practice, moving around. Both DeAndre Hopkins - for the first time since before the Texans game Oct. 24 - and Kyler Murray out here at @AZCardinals practice, moving around. https://t.co/V0f1c5S798

#4 - Indianapolis Colts - 28.3 points per game

The Indianapolis Colts offense runs through Jonathan Taylor. The second-year running back is having an incredible season, leading the NFL in rushing and total yards. A strong case can be made that he is the best offensive player in the entire NFL this season. If a non-quarterback has any chance at all of winning NFL MVP this season, it would be Jonathan Taylor.

