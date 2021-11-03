NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Josh Allen and Dak Prescott - November 2nd, 2021

The NFL MVP race is becoming more closely contested as the 2021 NFL season continues on. Several quarterbacks that were left out of the top five Power Rankings have a legitimate case to be there. The stretch run is going to be interesting as NFL MVP candidates sort themselves out and race for the finish.

NFL MVP Power Rankings

#5 - QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week: #3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady fell a couple spots in the NFL MVP race after failing to get it done against the New Orleans Saints this week. He threw two interceptions in the loss. He still leads the entire league with 2650 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns. If he finishes the season as the passing leader, he will have a strong chance at his fourth NFL MVP award.

#4 - QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last week: #5

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Minnesota Vikings without the injured Dak Prescott. Even though they got the victory, their offensive production seriously suffered. There is no doubt how valuable Prescott is to the Cowboys. They have a chance to be the top seed in the NFC playoffs this year. That would really help his chances of winning NFL MVP.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that QB Dak Prescott should be “full go” for Thursday’s practice. That puts him on track to play vs. the #Broncos #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that QB Dak Prescott should be “full go” for Thursday’s practice. That puts him on track to play vs. the #Broncos.

#3 - QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Last week: #1

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray fell from the top spot in the NFL MVP Power Rankings after a poor performance on Thursday Night Football in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. It was the first loss of the season for the Cardinals. It was Murray's worst game of the season, throwing two interceptions and scoring zero touchdowns. It was a bad look in a prime time spot.

#2 - QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last week: Unranked

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford had the biggest surge up the NFL MVP Power Rankings this week. While many of the other contenders either struggled or didn't play, he continued his dominant season with another solid performance in a victory. He currently leads the NFL in QBR while trailing only Russell Wilson in passer rating.

#1 - QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last week: #2

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen takes over the top spot in the NFL MVP race. The Buffalo Bills have established themselves as the best team in the AFC and one of the very best in the entire NFL. They would not be where they are without Josh Allen. The Bills currently lead the NFL in scoring and points differential while looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Edited by Henno van Deventer