Ranking top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 14 | NFL 2021-22 season

The top nine scoring offenses all have winning records entering Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. This demonstrates how important it is to have a solid offense. Teams that can score a bunch of points generally win more games. That's true for these five offenses, who have scored the most points in the NFL this season.

Top scoring offenses in the NFL entering Week 14.

#5 (tied) - Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams - 28 points per game

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams have scored the exact same number of points so far this season. They have each played 12 games and scored 336 points, which averages up to 28 points per game. The Bills offense fell a few a spots after a low-scoring game last week while a big game from the Rams brought them back into the top five.

#4 - Indianapolis Colts - 28.5 points per game

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is the centerpiece of the Colts offense. He leads the NFL in rushing yards, carries and pushing touchdowns. The second-year running back has estbalished himself as one of the best all-round players in the NFL. He has a legitimate shot at winning the Offensive Player of the Year award and is the only non-quarterback with any chance of winning the NFL MVP this year.

