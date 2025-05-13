Ranking top 5 NFL teams with toughest opponents in 2025 ft. Eagles

The full 2025 NFL schedule, complete with dates and times, is set to be released on Wednesday night May 14th. All 32 teams are already aware of their 17 opponents for the upcoming year and some of them will have much more difficult paths than others. Here are the five teams with the hardest sets of matchups.
Teams with toughest 2025 NFL schedule opponents
#5 - Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing season last year, but this can be mostly credited to Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending injury. They will be looking to boucne back this year, but will have to do so with one of the hardest schedules in the league. Playing in the tough NFC East is one of the reasons why, as well as taking on the challenging NFC North and AFC West divisions.
#4 - Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2025 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions. Jalen Hurts proved many of the doubters wrong by being named the MVP of the game. They will now be looking to repeat, but will have a tough schedule along the way. They face the same divisions as the Cowboys, but will also take on three division champions in the Buccaneers, Bills, and Rams.
#3 - Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions came up short of their goals last season when they failed to make it to the Super Bowl. They likely have the same aspirations this year, but will have to overcome their scheudle in order to do so. The NFC North is arguably the best division in the NFL right now and they also have challenging matchups with the NFC East, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams, among others.
#2 - Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are hoping that hiring new head coach Ben Johnson will unlock the elite potential of Caleb Williams this year. They have a hard road ahead of them if they are going to do so with one of the toughest sets of opponents in the league. Facing off against the entire AFC North and NFC East contributes to this, as well as a difficult matchup against the San Francisco 49ers as well.
#1 - New York Giants
The New York Giants find themselves in an extremely difficult situation ahead of the 2025 season. They finished with one of the worst records last year and are now set to also have a brutal schedule this season. They have to face the entirety of three of the best overall divisions in the NFL, including their won, and also have a matchup with 49ers.
