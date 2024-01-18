Ranking top 5 tallest NFL quarterbacks in 2024 ft. Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert and more

When you play in the NFL, almost every inch matters. The league is known for having players with a wide range of athletic abilities, suiting specific needs on the field.

Generally, quarterbacks rely on their height to scan all that's on the horizon, before making a play. The taller signal-callers in the league have an elevated view of what's in front of them, offering a slender advantage in picking out their targets.

Here, we take a look at the tallest quarterbacks in the NFL this year. Note that multiple players have the same listed height, so there are nine players listed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tallest NFL QBs in 2024

Tied #4, Josh Allen, 6-foot-5

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been in the league since 2018. He has already established himself as one of the finest signal-callers in the history of the franchise and earned two Pro Bowl honors so far.

Allen has led the Bills to four consecutive divisional titles but will be eager to write his name in history and guide them to their first Super Bowl win.

Tied #4, Daniel Jones, 6-foot-5

Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. During the NFL Combine that year, he measured in at 6-foot-5 and weighed 230 lbs.

Notably, Jones bagged a four-year, $160 million extension with the Giants last year. He'll be hoping to live up to the hype in the coming years after a disappointing 2023 season.

Tied #4, Mike White, 6-foot-5

Mike White has been in the league since 2018. The quarterback was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and he then spent four seasons with the New York Jets before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Although White has not made a notable impression on any of the teams he's been with so far, he is blessed with a height advantage and had a few games with the Jets where he became a fan favorite.

Tied #4, Mason Rudolph, 6-foot-5

Mason Rudolph was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2018 draft. The quarterback has generally served as a backup throughout his career in the big league.

Rudolph has a presence when he walks out on the field, primarily due to his 6-foot-5 frame and became the starter in the 2023 season. While injuries and QB issues in Pittsburgh were the cause, Rudolph made the most of his opportunity and will likely have a shot at being the starter next season.

Tied #4, Kyle Trask, 6-foot-5

Kyle Trask was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2021 draft. The quarterback has made three appearances for the team so far and his future is questionable due to the emergence of Baker Mayfield.

It is unclear what the future will look like for Trask, but he may have to wait for an opportunity and take it.

Tied #4, Blaine Gabbert, 6-foot-5

Blaine Gabbert was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. The quarterback also had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Gabbart was part of the Buccaneers side that won the Super Bowl in 2021 and Chiefs' backup signal-caller will be hoping for a similar feat this season.

Tied #1, Tanner McKee, 6-foot-6

Tanner McKee was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, he did not make an appearance for the team in his rookie season.

One of the reasons why the Eagles picked McKee was due to his tall frame. He's the tallest quarterback in the league along with Herbert and Lawrence and it will be interesting to see how his career pans out.

Tied #1, Trevor Lawrence, 6-foot-6

Trevor Lawrence was the No.1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft. Since joining the team, the quarterback has led them to one playoff appearance so far.

An up-and-down 2023 has not detracted from Lawrence's popularity, however, the expectations will be high next season. It will be interesting to see if he can find a way to win consistently and avoid throwing interceptions (14 in 2023, 39 in three seasons).

Tied #1, Justin Herbert, 6-foot-6

After being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Justin Herbert impressed many and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The quarterback earned Pro Bowl honors during the 2021 season as well.

Herbert is among the tallest quarterbacks to play in the league in 2024 and a poor 2023 campaign has hurt his value. The Chargers had a poor year and while the only way is up, Herbert will have a lot to prove next season.