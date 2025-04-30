  • home icon
  • Ranking top 5 WR trios after 2025 NFL Draft feat. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka

By Adam Hulse
Modified Apr 30, 2025 14:03 GMT
Best NFL WR trios for 2025 season

The 2025 NFL Draft has officially concluded as most teams now have a good idea of how their rosters will look for the upcoming season. Some of the best offenses in the league feature deep groups of wide receivers, especially their top three options that get significant playing time. Here are the five teams with the best trios at this point in the offseason.

Best WR trios entering 2025 NFL season

Bengals WRs
#5 - Kansas City Chiefs

  • Rashee Rice
  • Xavier Worthy
  • Hollywood Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs have quietly built one of the best trios in the the entire NFL. Rashee Rice missed most of last season, when Xavier Worthy had a breakout year. With Hollywood Brown joining them and the team also drafting Jalen Royals this year, Patrick Mahomes has a ton to work with at wide receiver.

#4 - Minnesota Vikings

  • Justin Jefferson
  • Jordan Addison
  • Tai Felton

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have demonstrated that they are one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league, but their third spot is a bit more questionable. Jalen Nailor served in the role last season, but the Minnesota Vikings drafted speedster Tai Felton this year, improving their overall upside.

#3 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams made a bold move this year by moving on from Cooper Kupp and replacing him with Davante Adams. This theoretically improves their offense as a whole, especially with Puka Nacua growing into one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL in his young career so far.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have long been considered among the best tandems of wide receivers in the league. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't necessarily need a third option for their offense, but they still drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round this year. This potentially creates the best true trio of wide receivers if the rookie can match his expectations.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Benagls have the rare luxury of featuring two of the best overall wide receivers in the league playing on the same roster. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are already elite and their youth suggests that they could continue to get even better. Add in Andrei Iosivas emerging as another reliable option last year and Joe Burrow has the best trio entering the 2025 NFL season.

Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

