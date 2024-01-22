Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. His team eventually lost 27-24 and lost in the Divisional Round for the third straight season.

Bass faced a lot of criticism from Bills fans around the world as the franchise once again fell short in their goal of winning the Super Bowl. Famous rapper Cam'ron believes that the kicker should certainly stay outside of Buffalo for a couple of days as he was disgusted by the missed field goal.

He said:

“Tyler Bass get the f**k out of town. If I was him, I wouldn’t have went back to the locker, I would have just went straight to my car and I don't know how much money you making I would have looked in the private jets."

"If you can't afford a private jet I would have drove to the next town to get the f**k out of town because I'm not even a buffalo fan and I'll punch you in your face for the f**k you just did… you let a whole city down.”

Tyler Bass' performances in the postseason showed a significant dip, as converted only 2/5 field goals in the last two games. It will be interesting to see what the franchise does with him as he signed a four-year $20.4 million contract extension with them last year.

The Buffalo Bills dominated the Chiefs in multiple categories across the board and yet weren't able to win the game. While some of the blame goes to Tyler Bass, quarterback Josh Allen, and receivers Stefon Diggs along with Trent Sherfield made some errors that paved the way for the opposition's win.

Tyler Bass has deactivated his social media accounts

Tyler Bass deactivated all his social media accounts after facing a lot of backlash from some of the Bills fans. It was certainly a tough moment for the kicker who made 82.9% of his field goals in the regular season. Hopefully, he'll be able to bounce back from the setback as the franchise certainly trusts him.

To support Bass, the Bills Mafia is actively engaged on social media to find ways of helping the kicker in some sort. They are looking forward to donating money to the charities endorsed by the kicker and that will be a kind gesture.

