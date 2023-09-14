Rashaad Penny joined the Philadelphia Eagles to bulk up their backfield ahead of the 2023 NFL season. While he was expected to face a ton of competition for touches, potentially limiting his fantasy football upside, not many predicted what the Eagles decided to do with him in Week 1.

He was shockingly a healthy scratch for their game of the year.

Week 2 presents a completely different situation for Penny as the Eagles prepare for their Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries have created new circumstances this week, potentially giving the veteran running back an opportunity to prove his worth.

Rashaad Penny Fantasy Projections

Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny joined D'Andre Swift in replacing Mile Sanders for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The move was polarizing for his fantasy football projections.

While the Eagles are one of the best rushing teams in the entire NFL with arguably the best overall offensive line, the massive competition for touches could prove to be a major challenge.

Many expected the Eagles to go with a committee approach to their backfield touches due to their impressive depth. Week 1 didn't work out that way at all, as Kenneth Gainwell received almost the entire workload, with D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott simply serving as change-of-pace options.

Gainwell came away with a rib injury following their Week 1 victory against the New England Patriots. This opens the door for Penny to prove to the Eagles' coaching staff that he can be a major contributor to their offense.

He was always an impressive rusher for the Seattle Seahawks during his career, but he often struggled to stay healthy.

While it's unclear how the touches will be distributed in Week 2, Penny can at least be expected to be on the active roster this week.

Is Rashaad Penny a good fantasy pick?

While Rashaad Penny is certainly a gamble to plug into fantasy football lineups in Week 2, he could actually provide some sneaky value. The Eagles' plan for their backfield remains unclear this week, but it's entirely possible that Penny will take over the role the Gainwell played last week.

This would allow Swift to be reserved for passing situations and explosive plays, while Scott serves most of his snaps on special teams.

Penny proved last year that he can be a dominant runner when healthy and given extra opportunities. He averaged more than six yards per carry in each of the past two years with the Seahawks, an extremely impressive number.

Had he earned enough touches to qualify, he likely would have been among the NFL leaders in this important category for running backs.

With Gainwell officially inactive for Week 2, the Eagles may decide to give Penny a heavy workload, despite being a healthy scratch last week. If nothing else, they can see what the veteran has to offer running behind their elite offensive line.

While fantasy managers may understandably be hesitant to start him in their lineups this week, he makes for an excellent bench stash in any leagues where he's still available on the waiver wire. A strong performance can earn him a larger role moving forward, especially if Gainwell misses extended time.

Should I start Rashaad Penny in Week 2?

Any fantasy football managers considering plugging Rashaad Penny into their lineups this week would be taking a huge gamble if they actually start him. That doesn't at all mean the gamble can't pay off, especially considering the way the Eagles often dominate in the rushing game.

There's strong evidence that suggests he could be a top sleeper this week if he gets the carries to show off his skill set.

Penny has been one of the most efficient runners during his career so far and now gets the opportunity to run in the most ideal environment. The Eagles' elite offensive line may be the best in the NFL and will surely be the best one that Penny has ever played behind.

Their high-powered offense should also create plenty of scoring opportunities against the Minnesota Vikings' weak defensive unit.

If Penny does in fact serve as a direct replacement for Gainwell this week, who recorded 18 carries last week, he has a legitimate chance at a huge day. What still makes him a major risk is the unknown workload distribution this week.

The Eagles could instead feature Swift heavily in their Week 2 scheme. Where Penny makes the most sense as a fantasy starter this week is in DFS, where his potential upside could be an absolute steal at his extremely low price tag.

