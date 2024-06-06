Rashad Jennings Net Worth 2024: Exploring former Giants RB's wealth

Rashad Jennings went from being a seventh-round draft pick to lighting it up on the biggest stage in the NFL. The Liberty product started NFL games at running back for three franchises (the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, and New York Giants) in his career before bowing out of the stage.

Rashad Jennings' 2024 Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rashad Jennings has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The former New York Giants star earned majority of his net worth during his eight-year NFL career.

Jennings last played in the NFL in 2016 and has since appeared on the Fan-Controlled Football team and Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. He and his professional dance partner Emma Slater won the competition, becoming the fourth NFL player to win the show.

Rashad Jennings appeared in 93 NFL games

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Rashad Jennings in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The Jaguars' staff coached Jennings in the 2009 Senior Bowl, and they liked his drive.

The Liberty product ended his rookie season with a stat line of 39 carries for 202 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Jennings spent three more seasons in Jacksonville before taking his talents to the Oakland Raiders.

Jennings had the best season of his career at that point in his sole season with the Raiders. He started in eight out of the 15 games he played and amassed 163 carries, 733 rushing yards, and six touchdowns.

The New York Giants noticed his performance in his prove-it role with the Raiders and signed Jennings on a four-year, $14 million deal. Jennings spent three years with the Giants, mostly as a starter. He recorded three 500+ rushing yards seasons and scored multiple rushing TDs in each.

The Giants released Jennings in February 2017, and he announced his retirement from the National Football League on December 8, 2017. Jennings retired with 3,772 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, 191 catches, 1,469 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in 93 games (54 starts). These are solid numbers for a seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft.