Rashad Jennings Net Worth 2024: Exploring former Giants RB's wealth

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Rashad Jennings Net Worth 2024: Exploring former Giants RB's wealth

Rashad Jennings Net Worth 2024: Exploring former Giants RB's wealth

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 06, 2024 05:05 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LI-Radio Row
Rashad Jennings Net Worth 2024: Exploring former Giants RB's wealth

Rashad Jennings went from being a seventh-round draft pick to lighting it up on the biggest stage in the NFL. The Liberty product started NFL games at running back for three franchises (the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, and New York Giants) in his career before bowing out of the stage.

also-read-trending Trending

Rashad Jennings' 2024 Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rashad Jennings has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The former New York Giants star earned majority of his net worth during his eight-year NFL career.

Jennings last played in the NFL in 2016 and has since appeared on the Fan-Controlled Football team and Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. He and his professional dance partner Emma Slater won the competition, becoming the fourth NFL player to win the show.

Rashad Jennings appeared in 93 NFL games

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Rashad Jennings in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The Jaguars' staff coached Jennings in the 2009 Senior Bowl, and they liked his drive.

The Liberty product ended his rookie season with a stat line of 39 carries for 202 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Jennings spent three more seasons in Jacksonville before taking his talents to the Oakland Raiders.

Jennings had the best season of his career at that point in his sole season with the Raiders. He started in eight out of the 15 games he played and amassed 163 carries, 733 rushing yards, and six touchdowns.

The New York Giants noticed his performance in his prove-it role with the Raiders and signed Jennings on a four-year, $14 million deal. Jennings spent three years with the Giants, mostly as a starter. He recorded three 500+ rushing yards seasons and scored multiple rushing TDs in each.

The Giants released Jennings in February 2017, and he announced his retirement from the National Football League on December 8, 2017. Jennings retired with 3,772 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, 191 catches, 1,469 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in 93 games (54 starts). These are solid numbers for a seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी