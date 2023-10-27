Ravens trade deadline: Are they buyers or sellers in 2023? 

The Baltimore Ravens are 5-2 and atop the AFC North, which will make them buyers at the NFL trade deadline. Baltimore was active in free agency and the draft to bring in more offensive weapons for Lamar Jackson, taking Zay Flowers in the first round and signing Odell Beckham Jr. to the wide receiver room.

According to multiple NFL reporters, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to be one of the more active teams in the trade deadline. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote that the Ravens should be looking at Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter. NFL.com's Kevin Patra mocked linebacker Justin Houston back to the Ravens to try and stabilize their defense.

Why the Baltimore Ravens need to be buyers at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The player that the Baltimore Ravens have been linked to the most is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. The Ravens are without running back J.K. Dobbins for the remainder of the season, so adding a top running back like Henry would only add to the offense.

CBS Sports's Tyler Sullivan has been adamant that the Ravens should go and trade for Henry.

"The Ravens would be a fantastic landing spot for Henry as they have been starved for a running back of his caliber to complement quarterback Lamar Jackson's rushing ability," Sullivan wrote. "Not only would that take some of the pressure off of Jackson, but the two would make arguably the most electric QB-RB duos that the league has to offer."

This season, Derrick Henry has 98 carries for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Running back does appear to be the biggest need for the Ravens ahead of the trade deadline. If Baltimore doesn't try and trade for Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook has also been linked to the AFC North team.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline also reports that the Ravens are interested in a more athletic and versatile running back than Henry.

Cook signed with the New York Jets this off-season but says he's frustrated with his role and trade talks might be a good thing. Cook has only 39 carries for 109 yards this season in a very limited role with the Jets.

Ultimately, Baltimore is reportedly in on several players on both sides of the ball, which is why they are buyers ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline next week. But, whether or not the Ravens end up making a trade is to be seen.

What time is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is set for Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the Tuesday after Week 8.

The NFL trade deadline was moved back a couple of years ago to after Week 8 to hopefully add more trades. In recent years, the deadline has seen some minor moves, but the Ravens will likely be active as buyers come Tuesday.

Currently, Baltimore is +1400 to win the Super Bowl which is tied for sixth in the NFL. The Ravens are also favored to win the AFC North while also being +700 to win the AFC which is tied for the third-best odds.

With that, the oddsmakers are expecting Baltimore to be in the playoffs come January, and could potentially go on a deep run. However, the Ravens do have some holes they need to address, and very well could before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Baltimore Ravens are set to go on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Baltimore is currently 5-2 this season and is one game up on the Pittsburgh Steelers for first in the division.

