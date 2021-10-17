Ravens vs Chargers prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert is always something to keep an eye on, especially when both of their teams are playing at such a high level.

Fortunately, that's the case for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a 4-1 record and lead their respective divisions. They're also coming from incredible wins: the Chargers won a thrilling 47-42 against the Cleveland Browns, while the Ravens came off a 22-3 deficit on Monday Night Football to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers Match Details

Fixture - Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers | Week 6 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 17, 1 PM EST

Venue - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Spreads

Ravens: -2.5 (-114)

Chargers: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Ravens: -142

Chargers: +120

Totals

Ravens: u51.5 (-115)

Chargers: o51.5 (-105).

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Picks

This is a difficult game to bet on because all the lines seem perfectly balanced. It's difficult to envision a scene where the over hits even with Lamar and Herbert on the field, because the defenses are pretty good as well.

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

Perhaps the best bet would be to go with the Chargers +2.5, because they have been playing lights out all season long and the Ravens' offense has problems starting hot during games.

If Los Angeles can build a strong lead in the first half, then the Chargers should be able to maintain it if/when Lamar gets hot in the second half.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Key Injuries

The Ravens will see a known NFL trend affecting them this week, as Sammy Watkins will be missing the game with an injury, this time with a thigh problem. Right tackle Alejandro Villanueva will be a game-time decision with a knee problem, and he did not practice on Thursday, though he had limited practice on Friday.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Ravens will activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman off IR and he’s set to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the #Chargers . Sammy Watkins was ruled out due to a thigh injury. The #Ravens will activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman off IR and he’s set to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. the #Chargers. Sammy Watkins was ruled out due to a thigh injury.

For the Chargers, there's concern about the availability of safety Nasir Adderley, who did not practice Thursday and Friday and will be a game-time decision. Wide receiver Mike Williams hasn't practiced all week, but head coach Brandon Staley said he expects Williams to play. Linebacker Drue Tranquill is out with a chest injury.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Head-to-Head

The Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers have played 13 times, including a postseason game in the wild card round for the 2018-19 season. The Ravens lead the series 7-6

The last game between these two teams was the aforementioned Wild Card Round contest. The Chargers, still led by Philip Rivers, won 23-17. The biggest talking point about that game was John Harbaugh's decision not to pull Lamar Jackson as the then-rookie quarterback was having a rough game. Jackson almost led a fourth-quarter comeback, and while he fell short, he mentioned one year later that the best thing that day was to build his confidence after the almost-comeback.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

Could the Chargers once again win a close game against an AFC North favorite? They surely are capable of doing so, especially with such a great coach as Staley under center.

The Ravens are having problems with their offense in the first half, and the Chargers are more capable of closing games than the Indianapolis Colts. This will be the best game of Week 6, and the visitors should prevail.

Prediction: Chargers win in an effort led by Keenan Allen, who will have more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

