Re-grading Eagles' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Howie Roseman?

The Philadelphia Eagles selected seven players during the 2023 NFL Draft, three of which came from Georgia. The bulk of those guys showed incredible talent and value in their first season in the league.

Although the Eagles' rookie class propelled the squad to a 10-1 start, the team ended the regular season with five straight losses. The Eagles also lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the playoffs in the Wild Card Round.

The NFL draft grades for each selection the Eagles made in the 2023 NFL draft are listed below.

Jalen Carter, defensive tackle, Georgia

Grade: A

The Eagles selected Jalen Carter, one of the top players available in the 2023 NFL Draft, with the ninth overall pick. He immediately established himself as one of the team's most consistent pass rushers, with 3.5 sacks in his first five games.

Carter would have been in the running to make an All-Pro squad if he had played at this level for the whole season. But like everyone else on the defense, his output declined towards the end of the campaign.

At the end of his rookie campaign, Carter recorded 33 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He was a nominee for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award from the Associated Press, but Will Anderson Jr. of the Houston Texans won in the end.

Nolan Smith, linebacker, Georgia

Grade: D

Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham were among the veterans on a packed depth chart that Nolan Smith had to navigate.

Of course, Smith will have more chances to produce later in his rookie deal, but as of right now, after one season in the NFL, he hasn't really made an impression on the Eagles.

Smith recorded 2.5 sacks and 22 tackles in 10 games during the regular season in 2023.

Tyler Steen, offensive tackle, Alabama

Grade: D

Tyler Steen appeared in 11 games throughout the season, starting one.

He didn't get as much playing time as he probably would have liked, as nearly all of his snaps came during the Week 9 game versus the Dallas Cowboys. He is expected to become more involved In 2024.

Sydney Brown, safety, Illinois

Grade: B-

Sydney Brown, who played safety in college, began his professional career as a nickel cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, demonstrating his versatility.

Brown wrapped up his rookie campaign with 45 tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception.

In general, Brown contributed strength and a strong work ethic to the Eagles' defense before sustaining an ACL injury that ended his season.

Kelee Ringo, cornerback, Georgia

Grade: B+

Ringo played in 17 games during his first season, but he didn't start his first game for the Philadelphia Eagles until December. He displayed some promise at the cornerback position after being forced into action late in the season.

When the Eagles decide to let go of James Bradberry, Ringo could be able to assist them replace the veteran.

Tanner McKee, quarterback, Stanford

Grade: N/A

Tanner McKee was the Eagles' third-string quarterback last campaign after Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota. He only saw action as a backup quarterback in the 2023 season; he did not play in any games.

Moro Ojomo, defensive tackle, Texas

Grade: N/A

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas' Moro Ojomo in the seventh round of the 2023 draft in an effort to strengthen their defensive line.

We won't assign Ojomo a grade just yet because he was not given the chance to show off his abilities during his rookie campaign in the league.