Re-grading Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Kwesi Adofo-Mensah fare? 

Two of the six players drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft were selected in the first round. It's tricky to grade this class yet because the team's top draft pick quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, missed the whole 2024 season due to an injury. Linebacker Dallas Turner, also selected in the first round, had a mixed debut season, recording three sacks in 16 games.

After missing the playoffs for a year, the Vikings' 2024 draft class helped them reach the postseason with a 14-3 record last season. They did, however, lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

The Vikings had a successful 2024 season overall, starting with an 11-2 record, earning a postseason berth and recording their first campaign with at least 14 victories since 1998.

Full list of Vikings' draft picks in 2024

#1. J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

Grade: N/A

J.J. McCarthy, selected out of Michigan, became the fifth quarterback picked in the top 10 after the Vikings traded up one place to snatch him off the board. However, the star quarterback missed the whole season after tearing his meniscus in the team's opening preseason game.

McCarthy's draft grade is still undecided since he didn't see any action in year one.

#2. Dallas Turner, Linebacker, Alabama

Grade: C

Dallas Turner was selected by the Vikings with another first-round draft pick after they moved up once more, giving up three picks to move up from 23 to 17.

It was thought Turner would be a vital defensive player for the Vikings after the draft, but he mainly struggled to adapt to life as a professional player during his first season.

Turner missed nearly 16% of his tackles while playing as a rotational player, recording only 12 pressures and three sacks. If he hopes to get more playing time in 2025, he will need to adapt fast to the toughness of the NFL in general.

#3. Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon

Grade: N/A

The Vikings selected Khyree Jackson in the fourth round of the draft, but he tragically died in a car accident just over two months after being taken.

#4. Walter Rouse, Offensive tackle, Oklahoma

Grade: D

The Vikings selected Walter Rouse in the sixth round, but he only played in one regular-season game and earned six special teams snaps during his rookie campaign.

Rouse is considered a future depth piece for Minnesota's offensive line, especially at tackle, since he showed promise during the preseason.

#5. Will Reichard, Kicker, Alabama

Grade: B+

The Vikings released John Parker Romo and made Will Reichard the only kicker on the roster after the rookie, who was selected with a sixth-round pick, showed promise during training camp.

Reichard went on to convert all 38 of his extra point attempts during the 2024 season. Additionally, he converted 80% of his 30 field goal attempts.

#6. Michael Jurgens, Center, Wake Forest

Grade: D

Michael Jurgens had three appearances with the Vikings in 2024, mostly playing in special teams. He took only 12 snaps and did not start in any game throughout the season.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay from April 24-26, the Vikings currently have four selections to make:

Round 1: No. 24 overall

Round 3: No. 97 overall (compensatory)

Round 5: No. 139 overall (pick from Cleveland)

Round 6: No. 187 overall (pick from San Francisco)

How do you think the Minnesota Vikings will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

