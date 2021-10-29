NFL Trade Deadline: 3 reasons the Patriots should trade for Allen Robinson 

Allen Robinson is one of the hottest trade candidates on the market ahead of the trade deadline. Robinson is a proven number one wide receiver with a high upside. But the Chicago Bears have struggled to use him in their new system with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Robinson is having his worst season as a pro, but it's due to being in a bad situation. He's proven himself with three 1,000 yard seasons to his name in his career. The New England Patriots are a team who Robinson could thrive for.

Robinson would become the Patriots' most talented weapon immediately. The Patriots should pull the trigger on a trade for Robinson, and here's why.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge What were the Bears thinking when they put the franchise tag on Allen Robinson?



• He doesn't want to be in Chicago

• There were plenty of other WR's in free agency

• Bringing back a WR1 for 1 year with a rookie QB is pointless

# 1 - The Patriots have struggled to draft wide receivers

Although Robinson is on the franchise tag, the Patriots could accelerate their rebuild by signing him to an extension after this season. They should consider this move because they haven't drafted a capable wide receiver since 2009.

Since Julian Edelman in 2009, the Patriots have swung and missed on many receivers. N'Keal Harry, Malcolm Mitchell, Aaron Dobson and Josh Boyce are just a few of the draft picks who didn't pan out.

Allen Robinson would become their most talented player in the position since Edelman and Wes Welker.

# 2 - Robinson adds a touchdown scoring threat to the offense

The biggest weakness of the Patriots' wide receivers is an inability to score touchdowns. Last season, Harry had the most touchdowns of any Patriots wide receiver with just two. Of Mac Jones' nine touchdowns this season, only four have been to wide receivers.

Randal Kennedy ® @FF_Terminator Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has 112 career receptions, including 27 so far this year on 41 targets.



Allen Robinson has 40 career touchdowns. The Patriots' starting trio of Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne have 41 between them.

# 3 - Robinson would be a red zone and deep play threat for Jones

This season, the Patriots rank 21st in red zone touchdown percentage. Last season, they ranked 24th. Outside of tight end Hunter Henry, nobody on the roster is a viable pass-catching threat in the red zone.

PFF @PFF Allen Robinson II red zone stats last 3 seasons:

🔸 51 targets

🔸 0 drops



Allen Robinson isn't the tallest player at 6' 2" but is reliable in the red zone. Robinson is a talented athlete and would also open up big plays down the field for Jones. Jones hasn't pushed the ball downfield much, averaging just 7.2 yards per attempt.

Robinson, meanwhile, averages 13.0 yards per reception in his career. The Patriots offense would look different in a good way with the versatility and talent Robinson brings to the table.

Edited by Piyush Bisht