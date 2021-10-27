NFL Trade Deadline: 3 wide receivers the Patriots should target

The New England Patriots have a bright future ahead of them. Mac Jones has been a home run selection as the perfect fit for the Patriots quarterback.

Jones has kept the Patriots close in their losses and hasn't been the reason for them. During their wins, we see Jones' next-level intelligence on display.

But the Patriots need an influx of talent at wide receiver to further Jones' development. Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are decent but unspectacular.

They're 36th and 46th respectively in receiving yards across the league. Jones needs a difference-making target, and there's plenty of them in the trade market.

3 wide receivers the Patriots should target before the trade deadline.

# 1 - Allen Robinson

Few players in the NFL have fallen from grace like Allen Robinson this season. Robinson is playing on the franchise tag and will become a free agent after this season.

Robinson is an athletic specimen who has put up three seasons with at least 1,100 yards.

Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24 As much as I like Allen Robinson, it’s time to admit the #Bears might be wise to shop him before the trade deadline.If they don’t think they can keep him on an extension, they could get some more 2022 draft capital by kickstarting their rebuild and trading him. As much as I like Allen Robinson, it’s time to admit the #Bears might be wise to shop him before the trade deadline.If they don’t think they can keep him on an extension, they could get some more 2022 draft capital by kickstarting their rebuild and trading him.

Matt Nagy hasn't found a role for Robinson in the Bears' offense. Robinson is more tradable now than he's ever been, especially with playing on the franchise tag.

The Patriots would have a new dimension in their offense if they acquired the big-play ability Robinson has. Bill Belichick would be the perfect coach for Robinson to revitalize his career.

# 2 - Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks is familiar with the Patriots, having spent the 2017 season with them. Cooks is wasting one of his prime seasons on a talent-poor Houston Texans roster that's early in its rebuilding phase.

Cooks is an unsung hero who always makes the right play at the right time.

Antwon Smith @FatboiSlim_21 PFF @PFF Which NFL player is this? █

█

█

█

█

█

█ █

Talent Recognition Which NFL player is this? █

█

█

█

█

█

█ █

Talent Recognition Brandin Cooks3 season with 80+ catches and 1,000+ receiving yards with THREE different teams. He just gets the job done.... twitter.com/PFF/status/145… Brandin Cooks3 season with 80+ catches and 1,000+ receiving yards with THREE different teams. He just gets the job done.... twitter.com/PFF/status/145…

Cooks has 502 receiving yards through six games. His production is still very high, and he would fit the Patriots like a glove. Jones needs a security blanket to throw to, and Cooks could be just that for him.

# 3 - Brandon Aiyuk

Fans who are new to the NFL might not even know who Brandon Aiyuk is. As a rookie last season, Aiyuk had 60 catches for 748 yards in just 12 games. He was the 25th overall pick and showed size, athleticism, and potential to be better.

But since the 2021 season started, Aiyuk has been in the San Fransisco 49ers doghouse. Kyle Shanahan has rarely given Aiyuk time to see the field. He has just nine catches for 96 yards as Shanahan continues to punish him for whatever reason.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout Trevon Diggs has just one fewer catch and one more touchdown than Brandon Aiyuk this year.One is a cornerback. One is a wide receiver. Trevon Diggs has just one fewer catch and one more touchdown than Brandon Aiyuk this year.One is a cornerback. One is a wide receiver.

Aiyuk has untapped potential and is on a rookie contract. The 49ers likely ask for much in return, making it a viable trade candidate for the Patriots.

Edited by LeRon Haire