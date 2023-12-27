Reggie White controversy: Revisiting late Eagles DE's contentious career

Reggie White is a Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest defensive player to feature for the Philadelphia Eagles in their illustrious history. The "Minister of Defense" put the hurt on opposing players for almost two decades and has an individual trophy case to prove it.

However, White made comments that angered many people at the tail end of his professional football career. In this article, we examine the controversial statements made by the Hall of Famer and explore how that changed the public's perception of the athlete's previously squeaky-clean public image.

What did Reggie White say?

According to CBS News, in 1998, while a veteran of the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin legislature invited ordained evangelical minister Reggie White to speak about urban renewal efforts and a recent trip to Israel.

CBS News states that White went off the script and said:

"Homosexuality is a sin, and the plight of gays and lesbians shouldn't be compared to that of blacks. Homosexuality is a decision; it's not a race, and people from different ethnic backgrounds live in this lifestyle. But people from different ethnic backgrounds also are liars and cheaters and malicious and back-stabbing."

In the days following his comments, White's speech drew a significant outcry from leaders of the nation's gay community.

Despite the backlash to his controversial speech, White stood by his comments and instead thanked friends, fans and university professors for their positive messages about his speech.

Is Reggie White a Hall of Famer?

Despite White's issues with the LGBTQ community, the NFL legend was honored for his Hall of Fame caliber career following his retirement in 2000. The one-time Super Bowl champ is arguably the most decorated defensive player in NFL history and was a vital part of every team he played on.

Yes, Reggie White is a Hall of Famer. The 13-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. White was inducted into the later in 2006 on the first ballot.

His widow, Sara White, delivered her late husband's acceptance speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony. White is regarded as one of the best players ever to play the sport.

