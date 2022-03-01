"Their love for each other never went away” - Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's future still uncertain after reported breakup

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement after around a year. However, there are rumors that both have continued to spend time together and may even be open to a reconciliation.

Late last month, the former couple were seen at the Erehwon Market in Los Angeles, causing speculation with respect to their relationship status.

TMZ @TMZ Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were seen out together in L.A. this week ... amid reports the couple broke up. tmz.com/2022/02/25/aar… Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were seen out together in L.A. this week ... amid reports the couple broke up. tmz.com/2022/02/25/aar…

According to a source who spoke to the magazine Us Weekly, things between the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback and the Divergent actress are different now that the NFL regular season is over:

“Things are different now, but they were definitely over “Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

The source continued:

"The actress and football champ are now talking things through and trying to keep things private. Though they broke up, apparently their love for each other never went away.”

The source went on to say that only Rodgers and Woodley knows what’s to come for both of them:

“No one, including them, knows what the future holds — they can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be. That’s up to them to figure out.”

How Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley met

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

The pair were first observed as a couple in July 2020, confirming their engagement in February last year. They reportedly ended it in February of this year, apparently coming into conflict as the COVID-19 lockdown was discontinued and their everyday lives as one were altered.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver Meanwhile, there is a significant portion of the social-media universe that is atwitter about what Aaron Rodgers posted about Shailene Woodley, thanking her for “showing me what unconditional love looks like” & adding, “I love you and am grateful for you.” Meanwhile, there is a significant portion of the social-media universe that is atwitter about what Aaron Rodgers posted about Shailene Woodley, thanking her for “showing me what unconditional love looks like” & adding, “I love you and am grateful for you.” https://t.co/eKVV3Zkb4m

Another source told Us Weekly that the actress was busy with work and that friends of hers didn’t believe the four-time NFL MVP was the ideal match for her:

“Shailene has been super busy with work. Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her.”

The actress and the quarterback met amid the pandemic. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Woodley stated that she and the 38-year-old Rodgers met during a wacky time when NFL stadiums were closed:

“We met during this wacky, wacky time and all of the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I’ve yet to go to a football game. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar.”

Edited by LeRon Haire