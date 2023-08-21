Relocate in Madden 24 franchise mode: Step-by-step details explained

In Madden 24, the gaming experience has reached new heights with its immersive features and captivating game modes. Among these, the Franchise Mode stands out, offering players the opportunity to venture beyond the confines of their initial location and explore new horizons.

Whether you're eager to change the city, don a fresh uniform, or redefine your team's identity, Madden 24's Franchise Mode grants you the power to do so. This guide presents a comprehensive breakdown of the step-by-step process to successfully relocate your team within the Madden 24 franchise mode.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steps to Relocate in Madden 24 Franchise Mode:

1. Start Your Journey:

Begin your Madden 24 adventure by launching Franchise Mode as the owner.

2. Select a Team with Potential:

Opt for a team with a stadium rating that falls below 20. This selection is crucial, as it lays the foundation for your relocation prospects.

3. Navigate to the "Home" Section:

Within the Franchise Mode interface, locate and access the "Home" section.

4. Explore the Stadium Option:

Select the Stadium option within the "Home" section. If your chosen stadium possesses a rating below 20, you're on the right track to initiate the relocation process.

5. Design Your New Path:

You can now select your new city, craft fresh jerseys, design an appealing logo, and make other significant team iconography decisions. These choices are pivotal in shaping your team's identity in its new home.

6. Await Commissioner's Approval:

With your relocation choices finalized, await the verdict from the Commissioner. This stage is crucial, as the final decision lies in their hands.

7. Receive and Evaluate Options:

The council returns with an array of options, each tied to different cities. These options are characterized by three key metrics: Market Size, Personality, and Team Names.

9. You are all set:

Once the decision is made, you're ready to embark on a fresh chapter of your team's journey.

What are the new Relocation Cities in Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24

In the game Madden NFL 24, you can now pick from 15 new cities to move your team to, along with the 19 cities that were available before. Now, you can have an NFL team in Japan, Brazil, Puerto Rico, or even Argentina – which sounds super exciting.

But what's surprising is that they didn't include any cities from Germany, even though there have been NFL games in Munich before and Frankfurt is hosting two games this season.

Here is a list of 15 cities newly added in Madden NFL 24-

CITY COUNTRY MARKET PERSONALITY Albuquerque New Mexico, USA Average Loyal Anchorage Alaska, USA Small Laid Back Buenos Aires Argentinia Huge Hardcore Canton Ohio, USA Small Hardcore Honolulu Hawaii, USA Decent Hardcore Louisville Kentucky, USA Average Hardcore Melbourne Australia Huge Hardcore Montreal Canada Large Front Runner Omaha Nebraska, USA Decent Hardcore Paris France Large Front Runner Rio de Janeiro Brazil Huge Hardcore San Juan Puerto Rico Small Loyal Tokyo Japan Huge Loyal Vancouver Canada Average Laid Back Virginia Beach Virginia, USA Decent Laid Back

Here is a list of the previous 19 cities that have been a part of the game for years -

CITY COUNTRY MARKET SIZE PERSONALITY Salt Lake City USA Small Loyal Houston USA Huge Loyal Dublin Ireland Decent Laid Back London England Huge Loyal San Diego USA Large Laid Back Toronto Canada Huge Loyal Columbus USA Large Front Runner Memphis USA Average Laid Back Mexico City Mexico Huge Hardcore Orlando USA Decent Front Runner Oklahoma City USA Average Loyal San Antonio USA Large Loyal Austin USA Large Front Runner Brooklyn USA Huge Hardcore Portland USA Average Hardcore Sacramento USA Decent Laid Back St. Louis USA Small Laid Back Oakland USA Decent Front Runner

List of Team Names for Relocation in Madden 24

After finalizing your decision about relocating your NFL team, you'll now be tasked with selecting the name for your team. Here’s a look at all the different relocation team name options to choose from in Madden 24:

Alburquerque

Anchorage

Austin

Brooklyn

Buenos Aires

Canton

Chicago

Columbus

Dublin

Honolulu

Houston

London

Louisville

Melbourne

Memphis

Mexico City

Montreal

Oilers (Reserved for Houston only)

Oakland

Oklahoma City

Omaha

Orlando

Paris

Portland

Rio de Janeiro

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Juan

St. Louis

Tokyo

Toronto

Vancouver

Virginia Beach

You might also like - Madden 24 slide: Full breakdown of how to perform slide in the game's latest edition

It's important to remember that the name "Oilers" is reserved solely for the city of Houston, as it was originally associated with the Tennessee Titans franchise during its time in Houston. Happy gaming!

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 1 votes