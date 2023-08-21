Relocate in Madden 24 franchise mode: Step-by-step details explained

In Madden 24, the gaming experience has reached new heights with its immersive features and captivating game modes. Among these, the Franchise Mode stands out, offering players the opportunity to venture beyond the confines of their initial location and explore new horizons.
Whether you're eager to change the city, don a fresh uniform, or redefine your team's identity, Madden 24's Franchise Mode grants you the power to do so. This guide presents a comprehensive breakdown of the step-by-step process to successfully relocate your team within the Madden 24 franchise mode.
Steps to Relocate in Madden 24 Franchise Mode:
1. Start Your Journey:
Begin your Madden 24 adventure by launching Franchise Mode as the owner.
2. Select a Team with Potential:
Opt for a team with a stadium rating that falls below 20. This selection is crucial, as it lays the foundation for your relocation prospects.
3. Navigate to the "Home" Section:
Within the Franchise Mode interface, locate and access the "Home" section.
4. Explore the Stadium Option:
Select the Stadium option within the "Home" section. If your chosen stadium possesses a rating below 20, you're on the right track to initiate the relocation process.
5. Design Your New Path:
You can now select your new city, craft fresh jerseys, design an appealing logo, and make other significant team iconography decisions. These choices are pivotal in shaping your team's identity in its new home.
6. Await Commissioner's Approval:
With your relocation choices finalized, await the verdict from the Commissioner. This stage is crucial, as the final decision lies in their hands.
7. Receive and Evaluate Options:
The council returns with an array of options, each tied to different cities. These options are characterized by three key metrics: Market Size, Personality, and Team Names.
9. You are all set:
Once the decision is made, you're ready to embark on a fresh chapter of your team's journey.
What are the new Relocation Cities in Madden NFL 24
In the game Madden NFL 24, you can now pick from 15 new cities to move your team to, along with the 19 cities that were available before. Now, you can have an NFL team in Japan, Brazil, Puerto Rico, or even Argentina – which sounds super exciting.
But what's surprising is that they didn't include any cities from Germany, even though there have been NFL games in Munich before and Frankfurt is hosting two games this season.
Here is a list of 15 cities newly added in Madden NFL 24-
Here is a list of the previous 19 cities that have been a part of the game for years -
List of Team Names for Relocation in Madden 24
After finalizing your decision about relocating your NFL team, you'll now be tasked with selecting the name for your team. Here’s a look at all the different relocation team name options to choose from in Madden 24:
- Alburquerque
- Anchorage
- Austin
- Brooklyn
- Buenos Aires
- Canton
- Chicago
- Columbus
- Dublin
- Honolulu
- Houston
- London
- Louisville
- Melbourne
- Memphis
- Mexico City
- Montreal
- Oilers (Reserved for Houston only)
- Oakland
- Oklahoma City
- Omaha
- Orlando
- Paris
- Portland
- Rio de Janeiro
- Sacramento
- Salt Lake City
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- San Juan
- St. Louis
- Tokyo
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Virginia Beach
It's important to remember that the name "Oilers" is reserved solely for the city of Houston, as it was originally associated with the Tennessee Titans franchise during its time in Houston. Happy gaming!
