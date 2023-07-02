Reuben Foster USFL salary: How much did Pittsburgh Maulers LB earn in 2023?

Former NCAA champ and NFL first-round pick Reuben Foster revived his career, finding success in professional football with the Pittsburgh Maulers.

In the 2023 season of the USFL, Foster joined the Maulers, a team in need of his expertise and leadership in their defensive front seven. Recognizing Foster's undeniable talent on the field, the Maulers made a bold decision to bring him on board, despite his controversial past.

Foster's contract details with the Pittsburgh Maulers, as reported by Sportsrac, reveal that he had a base salary of $10,700. Additionally, his average annual salary amounted to $50,650 for the 2023 USFL season.

Despite a valiant effort, the Pittsburgh Maulers fell short in their quest to bring a championship title home.

In the USFL Championship game, they faced the Birmingham Stallions and suffered a 28-12 defeat. With this victory, the Stallions secured their second consecutive championship in the USFL 2.0.

Pittsburgh Maulers' bittersweet journey in the 2023 USFL championship

The Maulers' journey to the championship game was marked by perseverance. Despite finishing the regular season with a 4-6 record, they managed to claim first place in the North Division.

Pittsburgh Maulers Vs. Birmingham Stallions

Their path to the final was intensified by a thrilling semifinal matchup against the Michigan Panthers, which they won in overtime with a score of 31-27.

In the championship game, Pittsburgh took an early 3-0 lead, but Birmingham quickly turned the tide, taking a 7-3 lead and maintaining their advantage throughout the game.

Reuben Foster's impressive 2023 USFL stats

Pittsburgh Mauler's Linebacker Reuben Foster

Throughout the 2023 USFL season, Reuben Foster showcased his skills on the field, accumulating 52 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception. In the championship game against the Birmingham Stallions, Foster made a notable impact with one sack and seven tackles.

The team, led by Foster's contributions, fought their way to the title game against all odds, demonstrating their potential for future success in the league.

The unpredictable NFL career of Reuben Foster

Reuben Foster, once a highly touted first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, experienced a turbulent journey in his NFL career. Despite his promising start, Foster's path took unexpected turns due to off-field issues.

Foster started his journey with the 49ers but was waived off by them in 2018 following a domestic violence charge that was later dropped. Foster then found a new opportunity with Washington, who claimed him off waivers.

However, his time in Washington was plagued by injuries and setbacks. The team decided against exercising his fifth-year option. Unfortunately, Foster suffered a severe knee injury in the spring of 2019, leading to his placement on injured reserve.

As the 2020 season approached, Foster was on the verge of completing his four-year, $9.03 million rookie contract. He was set to earn a base salary of $1.7 million, but fate struck once again as Washington placed him on injured reserve for the second time. Eventually, Foster and the team reached a settlement, parting ways.

In the brief stint with the 49ers in 2018, Foster showed glimpses of his talent, appearing in six games and tallying 29 tackles along with a pass defense.

