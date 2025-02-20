Revisiting Jalen Hurts' NFL Combine results: How good was Eagles QB's pre-draft profile?

Jalen Hurts is one of the NFL's premier dual-threat quarterbacks. The Philadelphia Eagles star is fresh off the first Super Bowl win of his career following a starring performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He'll therefore be entering the 2025 season as the franchise QB of the defending Super Bowl champs.

However, winning isn't new to Hurts, as he did much of that with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners before entering the league. That's one of the factors the Philadelphia Eagles considered before drafting him in the second round of the 2020 draft.

With that in mind, let's look back at Jalen Hurts' performance at the NFL Combine.

How did Jalen Hurts perform at the 2020 NFL Combine?

Fresh off finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting, Jalen Hurts was invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. The Alabama and Oklahoma product participated in four notable events at the Combine: the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump.

Hurts ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and the 10-yard split in 1.53 seconds. He also achieved a 35’’ vertical jump and 10’ 5’ at the Combine. Hurts earned a 6.14 prospect grade for his efforts.

Furthermore, his 89 production score ranked fourth among all quarterbacks, his 85 athleticism ranked him first, and his 88 total score was third among all QBs at the scouting event.

What did the scouts say about Jalen Hurts?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein viewed Jalen Hurts as a winning dual-threat quarterback with character, strength and toughness. His player comparison entering the league was college football legend Tim Tebow, because both players shared similar gifts coming out of college.

Hurts' strengths include his excellent leadership qualities, toughness, durability, and ability to maneuver the pocket with strength and athleticism. However, his flaws, such as persistent off-schedule throws, inconsistent recognition of early throw opportunities, and missed check-downs, were also highlighted.

These flaws contributed to Hurts falling to the second round, where the Philadelphia Eagles readily picked him. Howie Roseman saw something in the dual-threat QB that fit the Eagles' vision.

Hurts has since repaid their faith by leading the team to two Super Bowls, winning the most recent one. The comparisons to Tim Tebow have been put to rest, as Hurts has already surpassed Tebow's professional achievements in just five seasons with the Eagles.

