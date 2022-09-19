"I would suggest everyone get off Tom Brady's a** and applaud him! His personal life is his business" - WWE legend Ric Flair makes stance clear on Brady-Gisele Bundchen rift

There have been numerous rumors circulating about the relationship problems between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returned to play football, and his wife reportedly wasn't happy about it.

Brady's absence from training camp didn't help in limiting the speculation around his relationship with Gisele. As a result, many people are continuously talking about his personal life. Ric Flair, the WWE legend, didn't like the fact that people on ESPN were talking about Brady's personal life.

Flair recently called them out on his Twitter account and showed his support for Tom Brady. Here's what Ric Flair had to say about Brady and ESPN:

"I Would Suggest EVERYONE Get Off @TomBrady's A*s And Applaud Him!! His Personal Life Is His Business!! NOT YOURS! To Judge, Comment On, Or Laugh About Makes You All Look Bad!!! So Disrespectful @espn! He’s The GOAT!"

Ric Flair was certainly right with his statement about Brady. An athlete's personal life should always be just that - personal. Brady and Gisele have been married for a long time now, and they will hopefully find a solution to whatever the issues are.

Relationship issues aren't affecting Tom Brady on the field

Despite all the noise around Tom Brady's personal life and how he isn't motivated enough to play with the Buccaneers this season, he has performed well so far. The Buccaneers are now 2-0 after winning games against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

Many key players on the team are injured, yet Brady and the other players have given the franchise a positive start to the new season. Brady finally won a regular-season game against the Saints as a Buccaneer, after losing on the last four occasions. This will give him more confidence going forward this season.

So far in two games, Brady has thrown for 402 yards and touchdowns. These numbers are bound to get better as we progress further, but the quarterback has done well so far considering the amount of outside noise that is likely to affect him.

Brady and the Buccaneers will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. The game is going to be a proper battle between two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, and the stakes will be quite high. With both teams expected to feature in the postseason, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

