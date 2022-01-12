Richard Sherman looks to take on new role with Buccaneers after recent injury setback

Richard Sherman has had an up-and-down season with the Buccaneers. At the start of the season, Sherman didn't have a job.

Eventually, he landed with the Buccaneers and suffered an injury almost immediately. Near the end of the season, Sherman suffered an injury to his Achilles, according to CBS Sports.

After learning that his season was over, Sherman's plans shifted. The cornerback took to social media and posted a somewhat cryptic tweet about his future in the NFL.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 Didn’t go how I wanted it to but I’m grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again! Look forward to continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off. Thank you for all the support this season. The body gave all it had and I’m grateful. Didn’t go how I wanted it to but I’m grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again! Look forward to continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off. Thank you for all the support this season. The body gave all it had and I’m grateful.

Basically, it appears that Sherman will be acting as a de facto coach on the sidelines for the rest of the season. The last sentence, "the body gave all it had and I'm grateful," sounds more like a player on the edge of retirement than someone who'll be working his way back next season.

Will Buccaneers' CB Richard Sherman retire after 2021?

Richard Sherman - Tampa Bay v New England

The tweet could be the first step towards announcing his retirement from the NFL. Will Sherman use this short run with Tom Brady's team as a de facto coach to test the waters for his next career move?

At nearly 34 years old, the cornerback is old for a player but youthful in terms of coaching.

Many would argue that he has enough passion for the game to stick around after retiring from the shoulder pads. After hanging up the cleats, plenty could see the cornerback reaching for the headset.

Of course, before any decisions are made, Sherman would love to walk off into the sunset with another Super Bowl ring.

The Buccaneers are still alive in the playoff race and own the top seed. In years past, the team would have had a bye this week, but with the rule changes, the Buccaneers will be playing this week.

With the regular season now in the rear-view mirror, Tom Brady's team will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be Jalen Hurts' first playoff game. Needless to say, Tom Brady is the favorite to win the game.

However, the lowly New York Jets gave the Bucs a run for their money just a couple of weeks ago, so the team isn't immortal. Will they advance to the next round of the playoffs?

In what Richard Sherman is likely expecting to be his last season, the cornerback will be screaming himself hoarse on the sidelines for one more taste of glory. It would be his fourth Super Bowl appearance and second Super Bowl win if the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions.

