Rico Dowdle landing spots: 4 best fits for RB heading into free agency

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle is ready to test the free agent pool in March of 2025 after his break-out season in 2024.

Dowdle had 1,079 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and averaged 4.6 yards per attempt, in 2024. He caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns as well. His solid campaign has him rated among the best running backs on the free-agent market this winter.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell listed Dowdle as the #1 running back in the 2025 free agent class in a February 23 piece. Podell emphasized Dowdle's effectiveness, citing his "53.6% rushing success rate on 235 carries was the sixth-best in the NFL in 2024."

At age 27, he's had only 331 career carries since joining the league in 2020. This light usage means he can be expected to have more effective seasons going forward than more utilized backs.

His late-season play was impressive. On January 23, FantasyLife's Mark Drumheller said:

"Over the last seven games, the Cowboys' bell cow averaged 96.7 yards per game on the ground, while eclipsing 100 yards in four of his last six."

4 best landing spots for Rico Dowdle

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Spotrac estimates Dowdle's annual contract value to be between $3.8 million and $8.5 million. Below are four landing spots that match his skillset and teams' requirements:

#1 Denver Broncos

The Broncos can use some assistance at running back with Javonte Williams most likely departing. Sean Payton enjoys involving backs in his passing attack, and Williams' loss would leave 52 receptions and 346 receiving yards to fill.

Dowdle proved he can contribute as a receiver, with 39 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. His downhill running and developing vision would be ideal for Payton's offense.

#2 Cleveland Browns

Fantasy analyst Jonathan Fuller thinks Cincinnati is the perfect fit for Rico Dowdle:

"The Cincinnati Bengals are a viable option for Dowdle's services," Fuller wrote for FantasyLife on Jan 23. "Cincinnati has a lot of holes on defense and is still working to extend star WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. They can't afford to spend premium resources on the RB position."

In Cincinnati, Rico Dowdle might create a connection with Chase Brown. This would provide him with ample playing time without necessitating the Bengals to break the bank on the position.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were on several analysts' lists of possible fits for Rico Dowdle. CBS Sports put them on their best team fit list, speculating they might be looking for backfield assistance.

Las Vegas can use a consistent, productive runner in Rico Dowdle to complement their offense. His 4.6 yards per carry in 2024 ranked tied for 14th among running backs with 75+ carries, indicating that he is productive when given the opportunity.

#4 Cincinnati Bengals

FantasyLife expert Mark Drumheller is projecting Rico Dowdle will wind up with Cleveland:

"My bet is that Dowdle will be a Brown in 2025," Drumheller wrote on Jan 23. "Cleveland can't count on Nick Chubb to carry the load, so expect them to tap into the draft and free agency to bolster their backfield."

Drumheller mentions that Kevin Stefanski's offense has been historically running back-friendly:

"Dowdle could earn the lion's share of the carries while grooming a rookie as a long-term replacement," he noted, adding this situation "gives him a viable opportunity with a proven offensive coach."

Coming back to Dallas is still on the table for Rico Dowdle, particularly if they don't choose a running back early in this year's draft.

