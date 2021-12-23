NFL Rumors: Rift brewing between Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf

The biggest takeaway from the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams was the disconnect between Russell Wilson and wide receiver DK Metcalf.

DK Metcalf was one of the best receivers of the first half of the season, even without Russell Wilson throwing to him for several weeks. In the eight games before Seattle's bye week, Metcalf averaged seven targets and 72.5 yards per game with a total of eight touchdowns. He was on pace to have his second-straight 1,000-yard season prior to the Week 9 bye. However, things have completely flipped since the bye week for Metcalf.

Russell Wilson missed Week 6 through Week 8 and had poor outings in Week 10 and 11. He's since been a decent quarterback again, but DK Metcalf has continued to see a decline in his production.

Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett is out of his slump from earlier in the season, although he's currently on the COVID-19 list.

There has been a clear disconnect between Wilson and Metcalf over the last month or so, and signs of frustration on the field could lead to a damaged relationship in the future.

Against the Rams in Week 15, DK Metcalf saw 12 targets, a season-high for the receiver. In fact, he has still managed to average eight targets per game since the bye week.

However, Metcalf has averaged under four catchers per game and caught six of his 12 targets against the Rams for 52 yards. DK Metcalf also has zero touchdowns since Week 8. A player can have a slump sometimes and it's fairly common, but this is not the case for Metcalf.

On several occasions in Week 15, DK Metcalf was covered by Jalen Ramsey and had him beat, allowing Russell Wilson to hit a wide-open receiver. On many of his throws to Metcalf, Russell Wilson either overthrew him or had an awful ball placement.

In reality, Metcalf should have ended the game with at least nine or ten catches, and possibly a touchdown. Below are some of the throws to Metcalf against the Rams and some signs of tension from the receiver:

Tyler Alsin @TylerjAlsin its so bad i showed it twice its so bad i showed it twice https://t.co/KjBmSz0Pp3

You could argue that Russell Wilson hasn't been the same quarterback since he injured his finger earlier in the season, which is partly true. Tyler Lockett has averaged more than 100 yards per game in his last four performances, though, which negates that theory. There is a rift between DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson that is only going to get worse before it gets better.

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle DK Metcalf grabs both sides of his helmet as if he wants to rip it off. Stomps away from Russell Wilson trying to talk to him on Seahawks' sideline after that third-down pass his direction soared 5 yards out of bounds.



Metcalf is steamed. DK Metcalf grabs both sides of his helmet as if he wants to rip it off. Stomps away from Russell Wilson trying to talk to him on Seahawks' sideline after that third-down pass his direction soared 5 yards out of bounds.Metcalf is steamed.

Metcalf's future with Seattle

There is no denying that DK Metcalf is a young superstar in the NFL. We know it, and so does he. 2022 happens to be the final year of his rookie deal, and the timing for the tensions with Russell Wilson is not good for his future with the Seahawks.

Metcalf is clearly frustrated at why his quarterback struggles to get him the ball after he breaks free from one of the best defensive backs in the league, yet his fellow receiver Tyler Lockett is having an amazing stretch in the second half of the year.

Metcalf is set to become a free agent soon, and Russell Wilson isn't guaranteed to retire with the Seahawks at this point. If Wilson ends up staying in Seattle and Metcalf continues to have a rough second-half of 2021, the tension could grow into him wanting out of Seattle to play for a different quarterback who can get him the ball more. It's a headline to keep an eye on in the offseason.

