Watch: Retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski shows off incredible footwork in Big 3 basketball game

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best players to ever line up at tight end in NFL history. Now that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is retired, he’s venturing onto the hardcourt. The four-time Super Bowl winner impressed fans with his dazzling footwork in a Big 3 celebrity basketball game.

He used his footwork and his 6'6", 256-pound frame to score in the paint in the game. Take a look here:

Gronkowski retired this offseason in June after 11 seasons in the NFL. He took to Instagram to share his thoughts about his career. He included his time with the Buccaneers in his farewell. He said:

"In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment, though, we had to pick the location.”

The tight end added:

"So, I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time.”

Although he only mentioned Tampa Bay in his social media post, one cannot simply ignore Gronkowski's stretch with New England.

Gronkowski and his NFL career

The tight end with the Patriots (l) and the Buccaneers (r)

He spent his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Patriots after the team selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In 2011, during his second season with New England, he was second on the team in both receptions (122) and receiving yards (1,327 yards). However, he did lead the Patriots with 17 touchdown catches, which also led the NFL in 2016.

After missing nine games in 2013, Gronkowski was the Comeback Player of the Year in 2014. He had 82 receptions, 1,124 yards receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns that year.

In his career with New England, he had four seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving and five with, at least, 10 touchdown receptions. He’s the all-time franchise leader with 79 touchdowns and second with 7,861 receiving yards.

Following the 2019 season, Gronkowski retired for the first time, only to rejoin former Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020.

With the Buccaneers, the tight end played in 28 games, catching 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns. For the 33-year-old, it’s uncertain if he’s truly retired this time around, but it certainly seems so.

After watching his moves in the Big 3 basketball game, he may have found himself another sport to dominate in.

