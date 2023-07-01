Robert Kraft has released details about Tom Brady's return to the New England Patriots. The retired quarterback is supposed to be honored in a homecoming in the first home game at Gillette Stadium.

Revealing the details to the New York Post, the Patriots owner said that he knew that the quarterback still had the franchise in his hearts where he found so much success. He also said that he wanted the New England fans to get an opportunity to honor the player who suited up for them with distinction. He said,

“We always knew he [Tom Brady] was a Patriot at heart and we wanted him back here — and we want our fans to be able to recognize everything he did for us and how special he is.”

Robert Kraft also added that there was no hesitation on the GOAT's part about accepting the offer. He added,

“When I made him the offer he accepted right away… And, I mean, the demand for tickets for that game is unbelievable, so we look forward to honoring him.”

Robert Kraft and Tom Brady have always retained a special relationship

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he reportedly felt slighted by the team that drafted him. He was advancing in age and his relationship with Bill Belichick was not the warmest by the end of his career.

Of course, the move worked out well for him as he won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, and his first without the tutelage of Belichick, thereby cementing his legacy. The coach, meanwhile, has failed to even reach the Super Bowl without the quarterback.

Despite all these issues, Robert Kraft and Tom Brady always maintained a cordial relationship. In fact, there have been times when the owner has felt closer to his former quarterback than his own head coach. Most notably, when the owner got married, the quarterback was in attendance but Bill Belichick was not.

Warry 🐬 @BarrysOnHere So Tom Brady flew in for Robert Kraft's wedding, but Bill Belichick either wasn't there or just wasn't invited. 🤔 Hmmm.... So Tom Brady flew in for Robert Kraft's wedding, but Bill Belichick either wasn't there or just wasn't invited. 🤔 Hmmm.... https://t.co/NqRPmTAJ8L

That special relationship has now culminated in Tom Brady returning to the New England Patriots. It was probably why when the owner asked him, he could not turn it down, given their mutual respect.

He will not be returning as a player, as much as many fans would want it to be. However, they will get the opportunity now to thank the GOAT for bringing so much success to the team. After all, the New England Patriots have never won a Super Bowl without him at quarterback.

