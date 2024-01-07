Ron Rivera replacements: 6 HC candidates Commanders should target in 2024

The Ron Rivera era in Washington is all but over, with the Commanders expected to move on from their longtime head coach this offseason. Armed with what will be a top five pick and could be as high as second overall, they're going to work to reset and move forward. Which head coaches could they go after for 2024?

Who the Commanders should get to replace Ron Rivera?

6) Ejiro Evero

If the Commanders are going to go with a defensive guy (which is a bit unlikely), there's hardly a better head coaching candidate than Ejiro Evero. Despite having a pretty bad defense with loads of key injuries, he's done pretty well overall with the Carolina Panthers. It wouldn't be the first time a Panthers defensive guy came over to Washington to coach, as that's what happened with Ron Rivera in the first place.

5) Brian Schottenheimer

Could Brian Schottenheimer replace Ron Rivera?

Brian Schottenheimer has done a terrific job with the Dallas Cowboys, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get some head coaching interest. He came in to help turn around the offense, and he did just that. Dak Prescott had a career year with him, so the veteran coach could do wonders with either Sam Howell or whoever the Commanders would choose.

4) Frank Smith

Frank Smith could be a head coach

Frank Smith has worked in tandem with Mike McDaniel to revamp the Miami Dolphins and turn them into one of the most dangerous offenses in recent memory. If any coordinator is going to get hired as a coach elsewhere, there's a great chance it's Smith. The McDaniel coaching tree is blooming, and the offensive coordinator could be the first to branch out.

3) Jim Harbaugh

It's already being reported that the Washington Commanders have significant interest in Jim Harbaugh. It remains to be seen whether he is truly going to make the leap to the NFL this time, especially depending on what happens in the upcoming national championship game this Monday. Nevertheless, he's a prime candidate and would be a wise hire for Washington.

2) Eric Bienemy

Eric Bienemy is all but assured of being the successor to Ron Rivera. There's probably a reason he decided to ditch Patrick Mahomes and company in Kansas City after all these years of waiting for a head coaching job. He's probably the top candidate for the job, and it's hard to envision there being someone else taking over.

1) Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson will likely be a head coach

The best head coaching candidate is Ben Johnson. He is going to be very popular, though, as teams like the Carolina Panthers are reported to have a lot of interest in the Detroit Lions coordinator. He's turned the Lions into an offensive juggernaut and he's revitalized Jared Goff's career, so he would be a fantastic choice in Washington if they don't go the Bienemy route.