Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are heading to Philadelphia!

The 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday. San Francisco's defense had an outstanding game, picking off Dak Prescott twice and sacking him once in a stellar display.

Purdy is in line to become only the seventh quarterback in NFL history to start a conference championship game. But who else has achieved this feat?

Here's the list:

Rookie QBs to start in NFL Conference Championship games

#1 - Pat Haden, Los Angeles Rams - 1977-78

#2 - Deiter Brock, Los Angeles Rams - 1985-86

#3 - Shaun King, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1999-00

#4 - Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers - 2004-05

#5 - Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens - 2008-09

#6 - Mark Sanchez, New York Jets - 2009-10

None of these players went on to lead their team to the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy will have a chance to create history on Sunday, but it will be no easy feat against the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles.

