2021 NFL Draft Rumors: 3 reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles will draft Terrace Marshall Jr.

Former LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and the Philadelphia Eagles may just be soulmates. The Eagles are reportedly interested in Marshall, who said after his Wednesday Pro Day that he and the franchise have been talking.

Terrace Marshall answer my question about meeting with #Eagles pic.twitter.com/UBkbV0qzW9 — Ed Kracz (@kracze) March 31, 2021

The selection makes sense for the Eagles, who are looking to bounce back after an abysmal 4-11-1 season and could use a player like Marshall. New coach Nick Sirianni needs new talent to help rebuild the franchise, and it's not hard to see why Marshall heading to Philadelphia would be a win for both parties.

Here are three reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles will draft Marshall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Why the Eagles will draft Terrace Marshall | They need wide receiver help

Plain and simple, the Eagles need to give their receiving corps a boost. The standout LSU receiver would give them just that.

Jalen Hurts appears to be the go-to Eagles quarterback, at least in the short term. He's talented, but an unproven NFL starter who could use all the help he can get from playmakers around him.

By picking Terrace Marshall Jr. I can see the Eagles redeem themselves after going Reagor over Jefferson. I still expect him to be gone at 37, but that would be a major steal. #NFLDraft https://t.co/mAZop0IAs5 — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) April 7, 2021

Drafting Marshall would not only give the Eagles more depth at wide receiver, but also provide an additional offensive weapon for Hurts as he adjusts to life as an NFL starting quarterback.

Why the Eagles will draft Terrace Marshall | He's a proven contributor

Marshall opted out during the course of last season, but he still showed enough to prove he can make an impact at the NFL level.

In just 10 games in 2020, Marshall totaled 731 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 48 catches. He's explosive and a threat to take any catch to the house on any given play.

Where should Terrace Marshall rank among the 2021 Draft WRs? 🤔pic.twitter.com/qtArq7JvTB — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 28, 2021

With the Eagles in need of wide receiver help and a proven contributor there for the taking, why wouldn't they pull the trigger on drafting Marshall?

Why the Eagles will draft Terrace Marshall | He's got the build

A key factor for NFL scouts and coaches is size and physicality, and Marshall checks all the boxes in those categories.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Marshall has a good build for a wide receiver. He's not tall by NFL standards, but he is athletic enough to make spectacular catches, even if a defender has the height advantage.

Eagles have had a lot of talks with LSU WR Terrace Marshall, according to @KyleBrandt.



At 6'3", only 20 years old, and a recent 4.38 forty to back up his on-tape quickness and burst, he presents a high-upside and different type WR than Eagles already have.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/0BxTVE8Vcg — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) April 7, 2021

Plus, Marshall is speedy, a threat for long catch-and-runs anytime he snags the ball. Those traits mix together into one high-caliber prospect that the Eagles can't afford to pass on.