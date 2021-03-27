2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Who will the San Francisco 49ers pick with their third overall pick?

The San Francisco 49ers have traded up with the Miami Dolphins for the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This places the 49ers in the perfect position to draft one of the top quarterbacks in this year's event. San Francisco has already reached out to Jimmy Garoppolo to assure him that he is their starting guy for next season.

With General Manager John Lynch announcing Jimmy Garoppolo is their guy at quarterback in 2021, who are the three options for the San Francisco 49ers with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

BYU QB Zach Wilson

The San Francisco 49ers will not pass up Zach Wilson if he's there at number three. Chances of that happening after his Pro Day performance are slim to none for the 49ers. Luckily for San Francisco, there are three other options who can benefit from sitting a year before becoming a starter in the NFL.

1) Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance answered a lot of the questions that NFL scouts had about him on his Pro Day. Lance does not have a lot of experience, only starting one full season at North Dakota State. If the 49ers are 100% sold on keeping Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2021-2022 NFL season, Trey Lance could be the San Francisco 49ers pick with their third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Looking forward to a whole decade of Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan absolutely shredding NFL Defenses pic.twitter.com/eYnAt5yRBm — Perry (@AnthonyRMPerry) March 26, 2021

2) Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Alabama QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones waited for his time to show his talents at the quarterback position. He may be in the same situation if the San Francisco 49ers select him with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mac Jones put on a show at the first Alabama Pro Day.

49ers-Dolphins...Kyle Shanahan trying to control his own fate. You trade up to 3 for a QB who is NFL-ready right now, not a project. And to me that says Mac Jones. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 26, 2021

Jones is expected to throw again at the Alabama Pro Day on March 30th. He fits the way that Kyle Shanahan runs the 49ers offense, and could learn a lot from sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo for one season with the 49ers.

3) Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Justin Fields has seen his draft stock fall over the past couple of weeks. This trade that the 49ers made on Friday may bring life back into his 2021 NFL Draft stock. With Ohio State's Pro Day coming up, Justin Fields has the option to show the 49ers exactly what he has to offer.