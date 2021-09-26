NFL Rumors: 3 cornerbacks the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider bringing on board

Ahead of the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a few areas of concern. The cornerback position was one of them after Steven Nelson left. Joe Haden did a good job in Week 1 covering Stefon Diggs and not allowing big plays. Cameron Sutton is doing alright on the outside, but his natural position will always be in the slot.

But through two games, the Steelers have given up 313.5 passing yards per game. That's fourth-worst in the NFL and a lot worse than the 198.4 passing yards they allowed in 2020.

The general consensus, therefore, is that the Steelers should head to the free-agent market to get help at the position.

3 free agent cornerbacks that would fit the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster

#1 - Richard Sherman

PFF @PFF Richard Sherman since 2011:



🔒95.0 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒40 INTs (1st) Richard Sherman since 2011:



🔒95.0 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒40 INTs (1st) https://t.co/SkCyrIJZm7

Richard Sherman is one of the best cornerbacks of his generation and is unsigned heading into Week 3. Sherman is 33 years old and is past his physical prime. He missed 11 games in 2020, but held his own and still looked like he could play.

While the Steelers play zone coverage, Sherman is at his best when he can play man-to-man. With his advancing age, however, a zone scheme could help mask his weaknesses. He'd be playing with Minkah Fitzpatrick, the best safety he'd played with since Earl Thomas III. He made the Pro-Bowl in 2019 when Pro Football Focus graded him a 90.5 in coverage.

Sherman is the most obvious choice on the open market for the Steelers.

#2 - Quinton Dunbar

PFF @PFF Highest coverage grade by CBs in 2019



Richard Sherman - 90.5

Quinton Dunbar - 89.5

Marcus Peters - 86.6

Stephon Gilmore - 85.4 Highest coverage grade by CBs in 2019



Richard Sherman - 90.5

Quinton Dunbar - 89.5

Marcus Peters - 86.6

Stephon Gilmore - 85.4 https://t.co/2FP2rwa3US

Two seasons ago, Quinton Dunbar performed at an elite level. He was incredible in Washington's man-to-man coverage before playing at a below-average level in 2020. His stint with the Seattle Seahawks was forgettable, but the entire defense struggled. Dunbar is just 29 and deserves a second chance.

Dunbar has ten career interceptions, a skill that would help the Steelers. Through two games, the Steelers are tied for 26th in takeaways per game. Dunbar would also benefit from the zone coverage that has Fitzpatrick helping him out.

Signing Dunbar would allow the Steelers to move Sutton to the slot, where he can cover better than where he is on the outside.

#3 - Gareon Conley

Also Read

The final name the Steelers should consider is Gareon Conley. Conley was a first-round pick in 2017 by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers have already signed his old teammate Karl Joseph to the practice squad, so why not take a chance on Conley? He's only 26 and could have something to offer.

Conley's best season came in 2018 when he had three interceptions and 15 passes defended. He's a press cornerback at heart, like Dunbar and Sherman. He's the biggest risk on this list with inconsistency plaguing his Raiders career. But he's a low-risk signing that could pay off.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha