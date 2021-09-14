NFL Free Agency: 3 players the 49ers should target to replace Jason Verrett

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett and injuries are an iconic duo. The talented defensive back has never played consistently in the NFL because of the number of health problems he has faced, and this tale will continue in 2021 after it was confirmed that Verrett suffered a torn ACL during the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions in the season opener.

The 49ers were already thin at cornerback before Verrett got injured, and their secondary could become a huge issue if the team goes into a deep run for a playoff spot. The situation gets even more complicated as San Francisco plays in the NFC West, the hardest division in the NFL, and will face the likes of Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray six times during the regular season.

Prayers up to Jason Verrett, this is brutal to watch 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/McvIcPHumF — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) September 12, 2021

With Verrett out for the season, Kyle Shanahan's team must look for solutions to bolster the cornerback position. Here are three possible replacements for Jason Verrett:

3 players for the 49ers to replace Jason Verrett with:

#1 - Dre Kirkpatrick

A veteran option would make the most sense for the 49ers, with Kirkpatrick standing out as a plug-and-play option. He recently worked out for the Houston Texans and can still play at a solid level, even though he has already crossed the 30 years of age. Kirkpatrick also worked out for the 49ers during the first week of training camp.

There's some expectation that the 49ers will produce more blitzes in 2021, but they will still be a zone coverage team in its core. Kirkpatrick would fill in as a nice option in that sense, and he would represent a cheap option as well.

Also said that Dre Kirkpatrick, who was previously unvaccinated but now is vaccinated, could be a more immediate option for the 49ers - just worked out for Texans https://t.co/GErzprKvS9 — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 13, 2021

#2 - Gareon Conley

Conley's career never panned out as expected when he was a first-round pick for the Oakland Raiders in 2017, but it's worth taking a flier on an ultra-talented player just like the 49ers did with Verrett, and it was a great signing until he was injured.

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Conley, on paper at least, would be San Francisco's most-talented corner, and being in the same room as an experienced veteran like Josh Norman could be useful for him to get his act together. Maybe a fresh start in a team without pressure on him to perform like a star would do wonders for a u-turn in his career.

#3 - Richard Sherman

The last option for the 49ers is exactly the one that got away. Sherman didn't sign with any team following his contract expiration with the Niners, and his legal issues represented an obstacle for any team that was hoping for him to join them in training camp.

Signing Sherman on a short deal would represent a good fix for the 49ers, as he'd need no time to acclimate with the team. He had problems staying healthy last year, but he also didn't go through training camp and minicamp practices, so Sherman may be less injury prone this year. For the short term, this would represent a good sign.

