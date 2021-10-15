NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Eagles should pursue

The Philadelphia Eagles have started their 2021-2022 NFL campaign rather inconsistently. After securing a 32-6 opening day victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles lost their next three games. But just last week, they bounced back into the win column in a major way, upsetting the Carolina Panthers by a score of 21-18.

Although the Dallas Cowboys are currently the darlings of the division with a record of 4-1, the Eagles surely feel that the rest of the division is a toss-up.

Can they catch the Cowboys to win the NFC East crown? If so, it may take picking up some additional pieces before the NFL trade deadline.

Here are 3 players the Eagles should sign before the trade deadline.

NFL Rumors: 3 players the Eagles should look to sign before the NFL trade deadline

#1 - Cam Newton, QB

At times, Jalen Hurts looks to be a one-man offense. Throwing, scrambling, and eluding defenders, he has been able to break loose and get the ball to his playmakers, including rookie receiver DeVonta Smith. However, this style of play may get him injured. If that happens, who can relieve him?

Current backup Joe Flacco has likely seen his best days as a starter with the Baltimore Ravens. By signing Cam Newton, the Eagles would not be forced to re-tool the offense as he plays a similar style of quarterback. Newton is one of the exponents of the type of quarterbacks that play outside the pocket.

#2 - Frank Gore, RB

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been steady with the Eagles, but his play has not been consistent enough to warrant not seeking help in free agency. Frank Gore is known as an ironman throughout the NFL.

Despite his 16 seasons in the league, Gore has proven to be a steady player who can contribute in just about any offense.

Needless to say, Gore is currently third on the all-time rushing list, so his experience can be useful for a second-year quarterback and a first-year head coach in Nick Sirianni.

#3 - Greg Olsen, TE

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen hasn't been out of the league long enough to even catch some sun on the beach. In fact, he was in the league just last season, catching passes from Russell Wilson.

Also Read

With Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19 list and former starter Zach Ertz with one foot out of the door, the Eagles could benefit from having the skills of a savvy veteran like Olsen to help Hurts move the chains.

Ertz is also on the downside of his career at the age of 30, so it would benefit the Eagles to have another set of hands on the depth chart in case the unthinkable happens.

Edited by Piyush Bisht