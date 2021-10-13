NFL Rumors: 3 players the Cowboys should trade before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The 2021-2022 season for the Dallas Cowboys has so far gone according to plan (besides that opening day hiccup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Dak Prescott appears to be back and better than ever from his 2020 season-ending fractured ankle and the running game now features Ezekiel Elliott as well as Tony Pollard.

Pollard has been a revelation as a change of pace running back with the speed to complement the power that Ezekiel Elliott possesses.

And speaking of revelations, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has been a Swiss Army knife for the team. When Cowboys star linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence went down with a foot injury, the team tabbed Parsons (who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash) to fill in as an edge rusher.

He has been an absolute terror to defenses with his ability to chase down quarterbacks and running backs in the backfield. And let's not forget Trevon Diggs, who leads the league with six interceptions.

With such a stacked roster, the Cowboys can get even better by trading some of their players for additional draft picks.

Here are three players the Cowboys should look to trade to bolster their roster.

#1 – Corey Clement

Corey Clement is a backup running back for the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently buried in the depth chart behind starter Ezekiel Elliott and backup Tony Pollard.

Back during the 2017 NFL season, Clement was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and played in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. He was more than just a spectator as he rushed for eight yards on three carries and, most importantly, had 100 receiving yards on four catches and a touchdown to help the Eagles defeat the Patriots by a score of 41-33.

#2 – Cooper Rush

One of the major reasons a team may often trade players is to acquire draft capital or money to acquire free agents or players via a trade. Cooper Rush is the backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. If last year was any indication, it’s important to have a competent backup at the most important position in sports.

While Rush is the backup quarterback, Will Grier is on the depth chart as the team’s third-string quarterback. The two have salaries that are not far-reaching in terms of salary or years, so it would benefit the Cowboys to move the one with more benefits to be gained and that would be Rush.

He could be traded for perhaps a fourth-round pick and/or cash while Grier, who is generally considered to be in the same tier as Rush, could take over in the event that Prescott were to go down. And with the capital acquired from the Rush trade, it can be used to identify a backup quarterback via trade or free agency in the off-season.

#3 – Cedrick Wilson

The Cowboys have the luxury of not only having Amari Cooper star as their primary receiver but also CeeDee Lamb, who is having an excellent season so far. With fellow receiver Michael Gallup slated to return in October from a calf injury, Cedrick Wilson could be the perfect trading piece to attain draft capital.

Wilson is more than a productive receiver and could help several teams with their passing game. With 10 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns, Wilson has his resume out for teams to come calling.

