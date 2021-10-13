NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Browns should pursue

The Cleveland Browns are 3-2 and are preparing to face the last undefeated team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday. The Browns have had games this season where they showed the competitive spirit of a Super Bowl team. In Week 5, they put on an offensive showcase against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns have room for improvement on their roster. By now, most of the big-name free agents have been signed. Good offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and linebackers remain on the open market, however. The Browns can improve their roster by signing these three players.

3 remaining free agents the Browns should pursue

# 1 - Mitchell Schwartz

The Browns' offensive line has been a strength this season. The Browns have the top rushing attack in football as a result. Jack Conklin has had his best year in the NFL at right tackle. The interior of the line is as strong as ever. But injuries ended the season for their most reliable backup tackle, Chris Hubbard. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has played through pain all season.

Injuries are why the Browns should sign Mitchell Schwartz. Schwartz played the first four years of his career with the Browns. With the Chiefs, he was arguably the most consistent right tackle in the league. He would be one of the better backups in the NFL at his position. If the Browns want to make a Super Bowl run, they'll need a stout offensive line.

# 2 - Benardrick McKinney

Now that the Browns have Anthony Walker off of IR, their linebackers appear to be better. But along with the secondary, the linebackers have had ups and downs in their play. Benardrick McKinney is an excellent run defender the Browns can rotate in and out of the lineup. McKinney has had over 100 tackles in three of his six seasons.

Malcolm Smith has been okay in coverage this year, but he's past his prime. McKinney is four years younger than Smith and better against the run than Smith. McKinney is a former pro-bowler with untapped talent waiting to be utilized.

# 3 - Darqueze Denard

Darqueze Denard never lived up to the expectations placed on him as a first-round draft pick. But Denard has shown signs of growth as his career has gone along. The Browns' pass defense has been a lockdown unit in three games. But in the other two games, they've given up a ton of yards through the air.

Denard wouldn't have to be more than a rotational depth player. Denzel Ward is a Jenga piece of the defense. Greg Newsome II has been a superb rookie. But if one of them goes down, that forces Troy Hill to play on the outside rather than the slot. Denard helps the Browns' depth in an important position.

