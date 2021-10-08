5 Super Bowl pretenders heading into NFL Week 5

Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal every year. Four weeks into the 2021 NFL season, a clearer picture is beginning to develop around which teams are legitimate contenders to do so. With 14 weeks still remaining, things can, of course, still drastically change. Heading into week 5 there are five teams that may look solid so far, but are more Super Bowl pretenders than contenders at this point.

Super Bowl Pretenders: Cleveland Browns

The modified "ground and pound" style of head coach Kevin Stefanski has worked great for the Cleveland Browns. They have one of the very best running back groups in the NFL with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Their rushing attack is elite and they have a solid defense to go with it, a vicious pass-rushing combination of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. on the lack of chemistry narrative with Baker Mayfield:"I think that’s more of a story that’s being created...talked to him after the game, talked to him during the game, talked to him after meetings—played Duty with him. We chop it up all the time." #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. on the lack of chemistry narrative with Baker Mayfield:"I think that’s more of a story that’s being created...talked to him after the game, talked to him during the game, talked to him after meetings—played Duty with him. We chop it up all the time."

The Browns strategy is to dominate the ground game and play solid defense. That approach has worked, keeping them either ahead or within striking distance of every game. The issue is quarterback Baker Mayfield has not consistently shown that he can elevate his play in big moments. He has shown flashes of it, but until he can be more consistent, the Browns are Super Bowl pretenders.

