NFL Rumors: 49ers players 'prefer' Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance as QB1  

Almost everyone in the NFL knows that the San Francisco 49ers want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. This eventuality was made clear to everyone when they traded all the way up to number three in the 2021 draft to select Trey Lance. Despite that, Garoppolo started the majority of their games last year.

This season, the 49ers are set to move forward with Trey Lance. With one year left on Garoppolo's contract, the best-case scenario for the 49ers is to trade him for whatever they can get as soon as possible.

However, it might not be that simple. Marc Adams is a journalist for 49ers Webzone. He reported that some 49ers players don't want Lance to start and prefer Jimmy Garoppolo.

Marc Adams



This is maddening. I’m glad it will be over soon.



Sean Salisbury, on a Houston radio show, said he spoke to someone close to the #49ers QB situation who told him many of the #Niners players prefer Jimmy Garoppolo to start.

Those close to the situation believe that plenty of players don't want to see Jimmy Garoppolo go. According to the source, it's not that those players don't like Lance. Rather, they've built a rapport with Garoppolo and don't want to go through a quarterback change.

Sean Salisbury: Everyone on the planet knows they are trying to trade Jimmy. Everyone knows Lance is the QB. The person who gave the answer on an interview wasn't creating a narrative. He simply said veterans like Jimmy. Doesn't mean they don't like Lance.

This is especially true when considering the fact that their current starter took them to Super Bowl LIV and the NFC Championship Game just last season. It probably doesn't change the 49ers' plans, but it does add some intrigue to the situation.

Possible landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Several teams could benefit from Garoppolo's services, and most of these have already been linked with the quarterback. The first team that could use him is the New York Giants, although a team insider recently ruled that out. Still, Daniel Jones hasn't worked out as hoped and the NFC East division isn't one of the strongest in the league.

Garoppolo has been linked with the Atlanta Falcons. Though he would be an upgrade over their new quarterback Marcus Mariota, they don't seem to have the finances required for the deal. They also selected Desmond Ridder in this year's draft, so it would be an odd decision.

The Seattle Seahawks make a lot of sense. But whether the 49ers would trade a talent like Jimmy Garoppolo to a division rival is a separate matter. Seattle have Geno Smith and Drew Lock at quarterback, so could definitely use the veteran. The Houston Texans remain an option, though they seem committed to Davis Mills.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have also been tenuously linked. They made the playoffs last season with Ben Roethlisberger barely getting the ball downfield. The 49ers star would keep them in contention while Kenny Pickett develops. However, they signed Mitch Trubisky this offseason and seem happy to move forward with him.

It will be interesting to see where Jimmy Garoppolo plays when the season kicks off in six weeks time.

