EXCLUSIVE: "I think it would be too rich for them" - Giants insider rules out team trading for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

The New York Giants are probably in the market for a quarterback, especially after not picking up the fifth-year option on incumbent Daniel Jones. Jones has struggled since being selected sixth overall in the 2019 draft and it isn't a surprise that the Giants are looking elsewhere.

However, Giants insider Pat Leonard believes that Jimmy Garoppolo, the best available quarterback at this point, would cost too much. He revealed his thoughts on Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast:

"I mean, it would have to be very cheap on the both the money front and the cost to acquire in front. And I'm pretty sure Jimmy G comes with some money on his contract at the moment. Like I think it would be too rich for them and they wouldn't have enough to get off of their roster that San Francisco would want."

Leonard went on to say that a recent surgery for Garoppolo probably turns the team off from him even more:

"Combined with these coming off the shoulder surgery. And the Giants right now are basically like leaning away from any kind of injury issue. I mean, half their roster was on the sidelines in red jerseys throughout the spring. So those two combinations, while your thought is is good about upgrading the QB position."

For Leonard, the Giants upgrading the quarterback position for one season doesn't make any sense:

"I don't think a lot of those factors line up for them in the short term. And especially, you could also make the argument, devil's advocate against that would be, well, why would you try to upgrade a quarterback from the rest of your roster thinking that you still will be back?"

Daniel Jones might not have panned out thus far, but he's at least a lot cheaper than Jimmy Garoppolo and his nearly $27 million cap hit. The real question is whether N.Y. are looking to win this season or continue to build for the future.

They have more than one starter who needs a big year to prove his worth to the franchise. Other than quarterback Jones, who may or may not get the chance, running back Saquon Barkley also has to perform.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley face uncertain futures with the Giants

The likelihood is that Jones isn't going to be replaced just yet, for there are many teams also looking at Garoppolo. This means he has one last shot at proving himself to the franchise. He is 12-25 as the starter and has thrown for 8,398 yards and 45 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. He averages 221 passing yards per game. He has added 1,000 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. These stats could obviously be better, however, they could also be a lot worse.

Jones will be looking to do a lot more in 2022, as will his teammate Saquon Barkley. Barkley was drafted second overall in the 2018 draft and looked the real deal in his rookie campaign. He rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding another four touchdowns through the air.

In 2019, he rushed for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two further receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, keeping the running back healthy has been a real issue ever since. He tore his ACL in 2020 and as a result appeared in only two games that season.

He returned last campaign but was given less touches and seemed less effective than in his previous years. He started 13 games and rushed for 593 yards, two touchdowns and caught two receiving touchdowns. He is predicted by many to have a bounceback year in 2022 and needs one to prove that he's still got it.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants get on when the season kicks off in under two months time.

