"They have the draft capital to make it happen" - AFC East team pegged to trade three first-round picks for Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes are in full effect. With the 38-year-old's future with the Green Bay Packers uncertain, teams are lining up to try and lure the star quarterback to their franchise.

Gary Davenport, an NFL analyst for the Bleacher Report, tabled several teams and what they could offer Rodgers to entice him to their franchise in a piece written on February 25. With the Denver Broncos thought to be in the box seat, Davenport suggested one team that has not even been thought of and has the draft capital to make a very interesting offer to the Packers.

"Miami has the draft capital to make the Packers an intriguing offer, as last year’s Trey Lance trade leaves the team in possession of two first-rounders in 2023," he wrote.

"The cap space is also there as well... Miami’s $60.2 million in wiggle room leads the league, and a restructure and/or cut or two could free up significantly more. The Dolphins could also then flip Tagovailoa to another quarterback-needy team to get back some lost draft capital.”

As per Davenport's piece, the Dolphins would get Rodgers and a 2023 fourth-round pick. For the Packers, they would get some significant draft stock in a 2022 first-round pick (via SF), a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick (via SF) and lastly a 2023 third-round pick.

That would be quite a haul for the NFC North team to get. Using those picks could prove beneficial to building around Jordan Love.

Could Aaron Rodgers move to Miami?

If Rodgers did see his future elsewhere and is not retiring, then in all likelihood, the Packers would like to trade him out of the conference (out of the NFC). That's why the Broncos are one of the favorites. Plus, like Miami, they have some draft capital to move around.

For the Dolphins, the franchise is not yet set on Tua Tagovailoa being the face of the franchise, and with Rodgers, Miami could nearly be set for a Super Bowl run. With a stout defense (at times) and some offensive weapons in Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller, the four-time MVP could be walking into a reasonably good situation.

With his future up in the air and a March 16 deadline (NFL free agency begins), the NFL comminuty will not have to wait long to find out his decision.

One thing is for certain: Green Bay's number 12 is a hot commodity.

