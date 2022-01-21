NFL Trade Rumors: Amari Cooper to Chiefs in possible blockbuster scenario

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper could be on the move this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs rumored to be one of a few potential landing spots, according to Bleacher Reports' Michelle Bruton.

The Cowboys star receiver has a $20 million base salary which puts him at the pointy end of the highest earners among the league's receivers. However in her report, Bruton put forward that Amari Cooper could still be a viable option for the Chiefs, who have the cap space for the star wideout.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are smack dab in the middle of the league when it comes to the salary cap,” said Bruton. “They have just under $23 million to play with presently. But this offseason, Kansas City will likely gain much more cap space. For instance, they have an out on Frank Clark’s contract, which carries a $26.3 cap hit in 2022."

Bruton also went on to say that there is a real chance the 27-year-old could be on his way out of Dallas with people close to the team suggesting his time with the Cowboys is at its end.

“After the Dallas Cowboys’ wild playoff exit to the Las Vegas Raiders (sic), trade rumors surrounding Amari Cooper have started heating up,” says Bruton. “Those close to the team have suggested he’ll be on the move this offseason."

Amari Cooper out of Dallas?

The four-time NFL Pro Bowl receiver has not had his best season with the Cowboys, with his 865 yards being a new low for him since the 2017 season. The oddest thing about his campaign was his targets, or lack thereof.

Signed to be the star number one receiver for Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper's targets are reminiscent of a third string receiver. Seven times this season, the former first-round pick has had five targets or fewer and has only had 10 or more targets in just four of his 16 games this season.

Having publicly stated his frustration at his lack of targets, Cooper needs to be fed the ball. On the occasions he has been targeted, the star receiver has produced great performances which leads us to ask the question of why exactly he has not been thrown the ball as often as he should?

Dallas is well over the cap at this stage, $21.3 million to be precise and trading him could solve this issue but it would be met with fierce backlash from Cowboys supporters. Just what happens with Amari Coopers's future remains to be seen, but everything is pointing to the 2021 NFL season being his last in Dallas.

